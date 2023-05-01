Mahomet-Seymour earned its community's accolades after an 18-2 win over Decatur MacArthur at Decatur Macarthur High on May 1 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Mahomet-Seymour took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 27 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.