Monticello dumped St. Joseph-Ogden 13-10 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 27, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 27 at Monticello High School.
