Toledo Cumberland's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 24-2 in Illinois high school softball action on April 28.
In recent action on April 20, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Toledo Cumberland took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 21 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
