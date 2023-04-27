Charleston left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Bethany Okaw Valley 14-1 on April 27 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 22, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Charleston took on Westville on April 20 at Westville High School.

