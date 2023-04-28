Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pleasant Plains broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 12-2 explosion on Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 24, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield on April 15 at Pleasant Plains High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.