Springfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Urbana 16-4 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 29.

In recent action on April 20, Urbana faced off against Champaign Centennial and Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on April 25 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.