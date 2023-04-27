Chicago Lindblom tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Brooks 11-7 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Kelly on April 18 at Chicago Kelly High School.
