Tremont showed it had the juice to douse Fisher in a runs barrage during a 9-4 win in Illinois high school softball on May 1.

In recent action on April 27, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Tremont took on Princeville on April 24 at Princeville High School.

