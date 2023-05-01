Fan stress was at an all-time high as Waverly South County did just enough to beat Westville 9-7 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 27, Westville faced off against Paris and Waverly South County took on Montezuma Riverton Parke on April 26 at Montezuma Riverton Parke High School.

