Kindred: NCHS’ 2001 state softball title: a day of “I do” and “We did it!”

It was a whirlwind in some respects. “A blur,” Bobbie Monroe called it. Yet, in all the ways that matter, the details of June 9, 2001, remain fresh.

Monroe’s Normal Community High School softball team was in the Class AA State Tournament at East Peoria, seeking to win the school’s first state title in any sport. Her daughter, Brenna, was getting married in nearby Morton.

Only one way it all could work: NCHS must win its morning semifinal game, assuring it would play at 7 o’clock that night for the title. The wedding was at 5 p.m., with the reception, thankfully, in East Peoria.

“That helped a lot,” Monroe said.

NCHS won the semifinal. Monroe was in the front row for her daughter’s “I do.” The reception was a pit stop.

“I had like five bites of salad and Brenna said, ‘Mom, you gotta go,’” Monroe said.

Mom ducked into a restroom, changed into her coaching clothes and was whisked back to the tournament by her “chauffeur” for the day, Berny Chiaro.

Several hours and 14 tense innings later, NCHS was state champion, edging Orland Park Sandburg, 2-1. Then, trophy in hand, the team accompanied Monroe back to the reception to celebrate, the capper to a day she remembers “like it was yesterday.”

Actually, it was 20 years ago this past Thursday.

“I can remember when it was all over saying a prayer,” Monroe said. “This is the honest to God truth. I said, ‘God, it doesn’t get any better than this. You can take me.’ Two thrills within a 24-hour period there was unbelievable.”

NCHS became the first Intercity team to win a state softball title in Monroe’s final game as coach. She was moving on to be athletic director at Normal West.

She took with her the memories of that special day and of that team, calling it “one in a million.”

“The chemistry, the parents … everything just clicked that year,” said Monroe, now retired. “I’m not saying it was perfect and there weren’t little things that came up. But boy, as far as coaching was concerned, it was a dream team in terms of kids getting along and just everything.”

The 40-3 season was fueled by the pitching of junior Ali Arnold and senior Abby Lovejoy. Arnold, now Ali Manley, struck out 16 in the marathon championship game and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 14th. She finished with a 25-1 record and allowed only one earned run all season.

She led NCHS to a state runner-up finish in 2002 and then pitched at the University of Iowa. She has experienced a lot as a player and coach since that night in 2001.

Nothing compares.

“I remember that day very vividly,” said Manley, who lives in Muncie, Ind., with her husband, Jeremy, an assistant softball coach at Ball State, and their two children. “Athletically, academically, professionally … everybody has kind of found success (since then). I think a lot of it has to do with our coaching, everything they taught us in those four years with (assistant) Coach (Tom) Finch and two years with Coach Monroe.

“At the time, I thought most teams had that kind of camaraderie. As I’ve gotten older and coached, I’ve learned what we had was very, very special.”

It manifests itself 20 years later via phone calls, text messages, etc. When Manley receives one from Monroe or a former teammate, the jubilation of June 9, 2001 comes rushing back.

“Whenever you see it’s someone from that team, you respond right away,” she said. “We still have that connection. We feel like we’re bound as a little part of Central Illinois softball history forever. We definitely cherish that.”

The championship game was a microcosm of NCHS’ season. The pitching held the opponent in check until the Iron could, as Manley put it, “scratch one (a run) out.”

Sandburg’s run was unearned in the top of the third. Typical of her tough-minded nature, Manley told herself, “That’s enough. No more of that.”

NCHS tied it in the bottom of the third and it stayed 1-1 deep into the night. Jennifer Bethmann had a one-out single for NCHS in the 14th. Pinch runner Shannon Kennedy moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lauren Mutari and went to third on a wild pitch.

Lovejoy walked to bring up Manley with two outs.

“I wasn’t the best hitter, but I had some theories that kind of helped me,” Manley said. “I said, ‘She’s going to come in with this first pitch because she just walked Abby. So whatever it is, I’m just swinging.’”

The result was a sharp grounder up the middle that ticked off the pitcher’s glove. Manley beat out the infield hit as Kennedy scored.

“I wish I could say it was this beautiful line drive hit,” she said, laughing. “It was kind of the signature of our team … never give up, find a way.”

It was a junior-dominated squad, with Manley joined by Katie Bradley, Kennedy, Mindy McIntyre, Meghan Hassel, Kristin Lutes and Mutari in the junior class.

Lovejoy and Bethmann were seniors; sophomores were Megan Patti, Jeannie Kohoutek, Mary Godley, Jenny Riddle and Trina Dierkes; and freshmen were Shanna Diller and Calli Grimes.

“The coolest thing 20 years later is through Facebook or coming back once in a while, I get to see the players and stay in touch with them,” Monroe said. “I look at these young ladies and every one of them … nothing but success in life.

“Athletics creates a different breed. The mental toughness, the perseverance, the people skills … it’s so many things. I talked to Ali recently and she’s going back to get her master’s in coaching. That’s another huge thing. She’ll be a tremendous influence. So they pass it on. They pay it forward.”

And when they look back, they smile.

