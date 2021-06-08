Kindred: Tim McGuire’s coaching journey reaches its end. Or has it?

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tim McGuire coached his final game last week. He insists it’s true. A devout Christian, he might even swear to it on a stack of Bibles.

His wife, Sharon, isn’t so sure. In regard to her husband’s letter of resignation as Prairie Central High School softball coach, she made sure it was worded carefully.

“She said, ‘We’re not putting retirement in this letter. It’s going to say resignation, because I think you still have some coaching left in you.’ ”

Maybe she’s right. Or, maybe he is. Either way, Tim McGuire’s 43-year journey in coaching has been wide ranging, successful and more fulfilling than he dared to imagine when it began.

McGuire’s first game as a coach was in the fall of 1978 at Pontiac Junior High. His “final” game was Thursday in a Class 2A regional semifinal loss at Pontiac High School.

“It’s ironic, because my career started about 400 yards south of where it ended,” McGuire said.

In between were well over 2,000 games/meets as a junior high and high school coach, most of them with Prairie Central. That’s a lot of bus rides for a guy whose coaching resume includes baseball, softball, boys basketball, girls basketball, track and one year of football.

Since 2016, he has been the Hawks’ head softball coach. And while he was comfortable with his decision to call it quits, doing so was more challenging on the field than in writing.

“It was a tough week,” McGuire said. “It was a lot harder than I thought it would be after making the decision. I just feel I’ve been paid for something I would have done for free. It’s just been a blessing.

“I told the girls (softball players), ‘My prayer for you is that when you’re 60, 65 years old, you can look back and you got to do something that you literally loved.' The good Lord blessed me to put me in a position to do something that I love.”

A Forrest native, McGuire was a standout basketball player at Eureka College. He has a plaque in the school’s athletics Hall of Fame.

He fully intended to coach basketball — and no other sports — after graduating. He also intended to be a high school teacher. His practicums and student teaching had been at the high school level.

Then he got hired at Pontiac Junior High and came to a realization. He loved teaching junior high students, so he did so from 1978-88 at Pontiac (P.E.) and 1988-2011 at Prairie Central (health).

Coaching remained a priority and, even now, it is in the bloodstream of a man who once was a standout pitcher for the Bloomington Beer Nuts men’s major fastpitch softball team.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I still have as much passion for it (coaching),” said McGuire, 64. “I just don’t have the energy that I once had. I still love the kids. I’ve learned throughout my career that the sport didn’t really matter. I learned that after I got into it. It was just being able to work with a group of kids.”

Some were more talented than others. Six times McGuire led Prairie Central Junior High to the state baseball tournament, winning the title in 1999. In 20 years as Prairie Central High School’s varsity baseball coach, his teams went 420-205, won eight regional titles and placed fourth in the 2003 Class A State Tournament.

He is proud of those successful teams and the players on them.

But …

“I don’t remember them any better (more fondly) than I do those kids who overachieved for what they had,” McGuire said. “I will always remember the teams that went through the season and lost the first game of the regional, but they overachieved in what they did.

“I think that’s what allowed me to stay in it so long. You see those intangible things that maybe I wouldn’t have in my first 10 years.”

The most recent season included six one-run losses, but featured what McGuire called an “awesome” group of players and parents. When the Hawks knocked off longtime nemesis and softball power Olympia, 6-5, on June 1, the players mobbed their coach.

It was a terrific moment that McGuire will cherish. There also is this.

On Sunday, the pastor at his church pointed out how several of McGuire’s former players “gave their life to Jesus Christ” after playing for him.

It put a lump in McGuire’s throat.

“To me, that trumps everything,” he said.

McGuire has long considered teams to be “an extension of your family.” His actual family includes two sons, Shawn and Scott, a daughter, Jenna, and nine grandchildren.

He credits Sharon and his first wife, Wendy, for allowing him to coach.

"I’ve been blessed both times. They’ve been very, very supportive of it,” McGuire said. “You cannot do this the way it should be done without having the support of your spouse. There’s just no way.”

Since retiring from teaching in 2011, McGuire has been a salesman at Petersen Chevrolet Buick in Fairbury. Turns out it has been great training for what lies ahead.

Selling Sharon on the idea he is done coaching.

She isn’t so sure.

Me either.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.