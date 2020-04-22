Olympia was ready to do 'something big' this softball season ... then COVID-19 came

STANFORD — A return trip to the Class 2A State Softball Tournament wasn't guaranteed. Olympia High School's players knew that and how much hard work it would take to make that happen.
Yet after getting the fourth-place medals draped around their necks last June at EastSide Centre in Peoria, the Spartans already were looking a year ahead.
"This season we would have done something big," said Olympia pitcher Kaelyn Leverson on Wednesday, when the Spartans were supposed to have a home game against Tolono Unity. "We lost only one position, so our goal was to get back at state and do better than we did last year."
That dream was shattered Tuesday, although Olympia could see it coming. The Illinois High School Association announced spring state tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Olympia coach Courtney Hoffman said she called the team's six seniors first to break the news. This is a group that started playing together when they were 6-year-olds with the Oly Fire summer program.
Softball is a big deal at Olympia. The school has won three state titles and advanced to the state finals nine times. Last year ended a 10-year drought of making it to the Final Four.
When Hoffman told her seniors the IHSA left open the possibility of games in the summer should the situation improve, that's all senior centerfielder/catcher Sydnee Usherwood needed to hear.
"I said immediately, 'Sign me up for it,,'" said Usherwood. "I'm willing to do that and want to do that. I would love to do that again."
Hoffman echoed the sentiment of coaches across the state when she said, "You just feel very hopeless" calling the players — especially the seniors — with the news there will be no chance of making the state tournament.
"You can't even give them a hug to say it's going to be OK. There's not a lot I or any coach can do," she said. "Obviously they were upset, but they knew what we could have done this season. We had high hopes. It's adversity. We deal with that all the time. It will make us better people for it. That's the approach we take."
The Spartans went 27-9 in 2019 when catcher Alexis Finchum was their only senior. With Leverson and Usherwood along with fellow seniors Elizabeth Davis, Colby Burt, Kate Finchum and Katarina Hoback leading the way in 2020, the school's first state title in 11 years wasn't a far-fetched idea.
"That was our goal from the very first practice, to get back (to state)," said Leverson. "With that being cut short we're really sad about it."
Hoffman had five players from the Spartans' girls basketball team she coached, which went 24-7, that gathered for softball's first official practice on March 2. But after practicing on March 13, Hoffman told the team about schools being closed in the state, and the season was put on hold.
"Our first game was supposed to be on Tuesday (March 17)," said Hoffman. "We were raring to go for our first game and then all of a sudden there was nothing."
Usherwood said practices "just felt right and everything was going along smoothly."
Then the world basically turned upside down.
"When they had the first announcement about possibly not having school or the season, it felt like it was out of the blue and out of nowhere," said Usherwood. "It kind of hit us off guard."
The team has kept in contact throughout the quarantine with group chats and some Zoom meetings, although that is sometimes difficult because of spotty wireless coverage in the spread-out Olympia school district.
"One of the hardest parts is this had the potential be the best team I've ever had so far, then this happens," said Hoffman.
Then laughing, the fourth-year Olympia coach said "it couldn't have been a rebuilding year" for something like a pandemic to occur and wipe out the season.
Leverson, who went 22-8 with a 1.49 earned run average as a junior, has kept in softball shape during the quarantine. She has already signed a national letter of intent with Division II Lewis University.
"I've been practicing outside and set up a net to hit and pitch into it," she said. "I've also been doing strength and conditioning workouts just to stay in shape in case something happens."
Usherwood, who hit .425 last season with 41 runs scored, lives "out in the country with a lot of space" to set up a net for hitting practice. She also has a gym at home.
"I made sure I was in shape just in case," said Usherwood. She is thinking about playing at a junior college next season with hopes of moving on to a four-year school.
Of course, the possibility of putting on the Olympia uniform a final time is something the Spartans' seniors desperately want.
"To get one more game with each other would be something really special for all of us," said Leverson.
