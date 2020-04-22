Olympia was ready to do 'something big' this softball season ... then COVID-19 came

Softball is a big deal at Olympia. The school has won three state titles and advanced to the state finals nine times. Last year ended a 10-year drought of making it to the Final Four.

When Hoffman told her seniors the IHSA left open the possibility of games in the summer should the situation improve, that's all senior centerfielder/catcher Sydnee Usherwood needed to hear.

"I said immediately, 'Sign me up for it,,'" said Usherwood. "I'm willing to do that and want to do that. I would love to do that again."

Hoffman echoed the sentiment of coaches across the state when she said, "You just feel very hopeless" calling the players — especially the seniors — with the news there will be no chance of making the state tournament.

"You can't even give them a hug to say it's going to be OK. There's not a lot I or any coach can do," she said. "Obviously they were upset, but they knew what we could have done this season. We had high hopes. It's adversity. We deal with that all the time. It will make us better people for it. That's the approach we take."