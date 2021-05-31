 Skip to main content
Paige McAllister throws perfect game for Tremont
Paige McAllister throws perfect game for Tremont

Tremont High School's Paige McAllister struck out 20 of 21 batters while pitching her second perfect game of the season Monday in the Turks' 7-0 Heart of Illinois Conference softball win over Fieldcrest at Tremont.

McAllister is a University of Evansville recruit.

Erin Pulliam, Chloe Pierce and McAllister drove in two runs apiece for Tremont.

Pontiac prevails: Addison Masching, Alyssa Fox and Rylee Zimmerman slugged home runs to spark Pontiac to a 9-1 Illini Prairie victory at Monticello.

Masching and Zimmerman each totaled three RBIs, while Fox, Bailey Masching and Addison Masching all had three hits for the Indians (13-4, 9-4).

