Pontiac star Regan Krause back in the circle before heading to Stanford

A couple errors in the first inning led to four of five unearned runs Amy Johns allowed the Intercity in 1994. She threw four shutout innings after that and was not involved in the decision as the Intercity took an 18-7 victory.

Amy later went to Illinois State and pitched four seasons for the Redbirds.

Regan Krause did plenty during the time her Pontiac season was shut down and the Bandits began practicing a couple weeks ago just across the border in Indiana.

"We have a field at my house and an indoor facility," she said. "I've been able to practice pretty much every day. That's really nice. A few teammates come down from Chicago and hit off me once a week."

It was Amy's father and Regan's grandfather, Doug Johns, who initially taught Regan how to pitch. For the last five years, Regan said it has been a family "tag team" coaching effort between her mother, grandfather and father, Jake Krause.

"We've got a system. Grampa runs the radar gun, Mom watches and Dad catches and watches," said Regan. "I get lots of feedback. They always have a little bit of different viewpoints. Mom's usually hard on me but Grampa, he lets me know how I'm doing."