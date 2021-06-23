 Skip to main content
Scroggins, Masching unanimous picks to Illini Prairie all-star softball squad

062121-blm-spt-9allstars

Area batter Addison Masching of Pontiac gets a hit against the Intercity team in the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Olympia's Chloe Scroggins and Pontiac's Addison Masching were unanimous selections as infielders to the Illini Prairie Conference all-star softball team.

Joining Scroggins and Masching on the first team were catcher Elyssa Stenger, infielder Emily York and outfielder Diane Tomczak of Central Catholic; Olympia catcher Bree Morrow; Pontiac outfielder Alyssa Fox; and Prairie Central outfielder Kate Winterland. 

The second team included Olympia pitcher Danika Frazier; Prairie Central infielder Jenni Slagel; and Pontiac outfielder Maddie Gourley.

Honorable mention went to Prairie Central pitcher Briley Hoffman; Olympia infielder Kennedy Smith; and Central Catholic outfielder Courtney Olsen.

