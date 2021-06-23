Scroggins, Masching unanimous picks to Illini Prairie all-star softball squad

Olympia's Chloe Scroggins and Pontiac's Addison Masching were unanimous selections as infielders to the Illini Prairie Conference all-star softball team.
Joining Scroggins and Masching on the first team were catcher Elyssa Stenger, infielder Emily York and outfielder Diane Tomczak of Central Catholic; Olympia catcher Bree Morrow; Pontiac outfielder Alyssa Fox; and Prairie Central outfielder Kate Winterland.
The second team included Olympia pitcher Danika Frazier; Prairie Central infielder Jenni Slagel; and Pontiac outfielder Maddie Gourley.
Honorable mention went to Prairie Central pitcher Briley Hoffman; Olympia infielder Kennedy Smith; and Central Catholic outfielder Courtney Olsen.