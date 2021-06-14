Tolono Unity scores late but often in 2A super-sectional win over University High

DECATUR — Trailing University High 4-1 after 4½ innings, the Tolono Unity softball team assembled two huge rallies to defeat the Pioneers, 14-4, in the Millikin Class 2A super-sectional on Monday.

Tolono scored seven fifth-inning runs and brought the 10-run rule into effect with six more in the sixth to advance to Wednesday's Class 2A State Tournament at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

The Rockets will face Joliet Catholic at 12:30 p.m. in the state semifinals.

U High's season ended at 21-6.

Tolono took a 1-0 lead in the second when Grace Frye tripled and scored on a Hailey Flesch double.

U High scored twice in the third. Abby Knight singled, moved to second on a Jen Kuhn sacrifice and came home on Maddie Adams' double. After a Lauryn Blemler single, Adams scored on an Adi Rumler sacrifice fly.

The Pioneers added two fifth-inning tallies. Kuhn and Adams started the rally with singles. Kuhn crossed the plate on a Blemler fielder's choice. After an intentional walk to Kylee Isaac, Brooke Cordray's infield single drove home Adams.

Tolono's fifth-inning outburst was helped by three U High errors.

Pioneers' starter Kuhn allowed six hits and eight runs but just two earned runs in five innings. She struck out six and walked three.

Tolono pitcher Taylor Henry was charged with four earned runs. She struck out six and issued one walk.

Taylor Joop led the Rockets with three hits and three RBIs. Frye, Flesch and Madeline Reed had two RBIs apiece.

Kuhn and Adams each had two of U High's nine hits.

BASEBALL

Mount Pulaski to state

NORMAL — The Mount Pulaski baseball team advanced to state for the first time in school history on Monday with an 11-1, five-inning win against Annawan-Wethersfield at the Class 1A Normal Super-sectional.

Mount Pulaski (21-1) will play in the Class 1A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday in the same place as the Toppers' super-sectional win — Illinois State University.

Mount Pulaski won its second sectional title in school history with a 6-4 win against Milford on Friday. The previous sectional title came in 2004.

