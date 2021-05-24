Watch now: Abby Knight hits two homers as U High survives late West rally for softball victory

NORMAL — Even after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-0 lead, University High School head softball coach Al Toliver wasn't totally relaxed Monday at Champion Fields.
"You play the Intercity teams you always expect a really good game," he said. "The girls are playing against friends and teammates they've played with in the summer. It's always fun and it's always going to be a ballgame."
Normal West didn't make it easy for the Pioneers. Emily Kobel's three-run homer cut the Wildcats' deficit to two before West got the winning run at the plate. But a game-ending double play sealed U High's 5-3 victory.
Abby Knight hit a pair of solo homers to get the Pioneers, who improved to 15-5, rolling. Jen Kuhn (10-2) took a shutout into the seventh before giving way to sophomore Maddie Adams, who induced a grounder that third baseman Lauryn Blemler fielded.
Blemler touched third for a forceout and then bounced the ball across the field that first baseman Maddie Woodward gloved for the final out.
"We said the pressure is on them. We're still up," said Knight of the conference on the mound when Adams came in with runners at first and second and one out. "Especially with our sophomore pitching, she was a little nervous. We tried to get the nerves down for her."
Knight led off the game by driving a 3-2 pitch from West's Rylee McGonigle (12-3) over the fence in right-center. The Illinois State recruit added another solo blast in the third.
West had seen enough. The next two times up, the Wildcats intentionally walked Knight. She came around to score in the sixth.
"I got a lot of rise balls," said Knight. "I focused on my (first) couple at-bats to stay off that rise ball and look for the lower pitches."
West (20-5) left the bases loaded in the third and two runners on in the fourth. Kuhn cruised through the next two innings before walking Emily McCandless to start the West seventh. After getting a strikeout, Landes Benedict reached on a two-base error before Kobel's homer over the left-field fence.
"It definitely was not my best outing, but that's OK," said Kuhn. "We have a lot of friends on that team. One of my (summer) teammates is (West's) Kacie Quick .... this definitely is one of the teams we wanted to come out and beat. It really feels good to come out here and do that."
West head coach April Schermann knew her team missed some great opportunities to cut into U High's lead in the middle innings.
"That's one thing we need to work on moving forward is getting our bats going earlier and getting the timely hits earlier," she said. "We had some runners in scoring position and just didn't come up with that hit."
McGonigle allowed five hits and three walks while striking out nine. Kuhn gave up two earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.
It was Strike Out Cancer game with both teams wearing pink jerseys. Before the game, the Wildcats honored Melissa Fasig, the mother of freshman Kenzie Fasig.
"We were honored to play for Melissa Fasig, who is battling breast cancer right now," said Schermann. "Raising money to help with her medical costs is really important for us. While we did not win this game we did learn from it, and we're ready to move on to the next game."
West and U High are trying to wrap up undefeated conference seasons this week before turning their attention to regionals next week.
U High entertains Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Tuesday at Fairview Park in a matchup of unbeaten Central State Eight Conference squads.
"I saw some girls doing some things today that we've been trying to get them to do," said Toliver. "Some down in the order people were having some good at-bats for us, so that's what we kind of need going into postseason next week."
