Watch now: Abby Knight hits two homers as U High survives late West rally for softball victory

Blemler touched third for a forceout and then bounced the ball across the field that first baseman Maddie Woodward gloved for the final out.

"We said the pressure is on them. We're still up," said Knight of the conference on the mound when Adams came in with runners at first and second and one out. "Especially with our sophomore pitching, she was a little nervous. We tried to get the nerves down for her."

Knight led off the game by driving a 3-2 pitch from West's Rylee McGonigle (12-3) over the fence in right-center. The Illinois State recruit added another solo blast in the third.

West had seen enough. The next two times up, the Wildcats intentionally walked Knight. She came around to score in the sixth.

"I got a lot of rise balls," said Knight. "I focused on my (first) couple at-bats to stay off that rise ball and look for the lower pitches."

West (20-5) left the bases loaded in the third and two runners on in the fourth. Kuhn cruised through the next two innings before walking Emily McCandless to start the West seventh. After getting a strikeout, Landes Benedict reached on a two-base error before Kobel's homer over the left-field fence.