Watch now: Abby Knight makes up for error with 4 hits to help Intercity down Area in All-Star Softball Game

NORMAL — When Abby Knight dropped a pop fly in the first inning Monday night, she was as surprised as those watching the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields.

"I don't know what happened," said the University High School senior, smiling. "It just came out."

What wasn't a stunner was Knight's performance at the plate. The Illinois State recruit went 4-for-5 to help the Intercity take a 5-0 victory over the Area in the 27th annual contest pitting the top seniors in Central Illinois.

While Knight earned MVP honors for the Intercity, pitchers Rylee McGonigle of Normal West and Kiersten Manning of Normal Community were right in the running as they combined for a six-hit shutout.

McGonigle threw the first four innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Manning went the last five innings to get the victory, giving up four hits and fanning 10.

"We got in a couple jams, but got out of it," said Intercity head coach Steve Hassel of NCHS. "I thought both of them looked really good and threw strikes."

The Intercity rapped out 12 hits.

"We knew they were a good team, so we wanted to come out and hit it," said Knight. "We knew what pitchers we were facing and know their reputation."

Last year's contest was canceled when the season was wiped out by the global pandemic.

"After last year it's been a weird high school experience, so to get out here and actually do this was fun," said Knight.

"I'm thankful the BNGSA picked this up and kept it going," said Area head coach Doug Hageman of LeRoy. "It's such a neat thing. It's neat you play against all these girls and to be able to share a dugout with them is pretty cool."

Diane Tomczak of Central Catholic gave the Intercity a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a single which scored Jen Kuhn of U High.

The Intercity tacked on three runs in the fifth. Allison Kern of NCHS scored on a passed ball before Iron teammate Ella Fletcher delivered a two-run single.

"It seemed like it was going to be a 1-0 game for a while with the wind blowing in and how hard it was to get hits," said Hassel. "You really don't want to bunt in this kind of game."

Manning led off the eighth with a double. Courtesy runner Addi Boundy of NCHS moved up to third on a groundout before scoring on another grounder from Jessie Trower of Normal West.

Bree Morrow of Olympia had two hits for the Area.

"I thought we hit the ball hard early, but right at some people," said Hageman. "When you get some good players out there it's tough to scratch some across. They had some timely hits and stacked some together and we didn't."

Starting pitcher Lauren Shively of Tri-Valley captured MVP honors for the Area. The Heartland Community College recruit allowed one run in four innings.

Shively left the bases loaded in the third after the first three batters reached, helped by two good defensive plays from third baseman Peyton Trost of Pontiac.

"I've been around these girls for a long time because they're all from the area, and I knew how they could do," said Shively of facing the Intercity lineup. "I tried to hit my spots the best I could and throw as hard as I could because that's how pitches work best.

"I knew it was my last game in this uniform playing for high school. I wanted to take everything I've learned the last 9-10 years of pitching and do the best I could with it."

Knight has played a starring role for the Pioneers the last four years. She'll play with Premier Fastpitch based out of Mattoon this summer before starting the next chapter of her career right next to U High at Marian Kneer Stadium with the Redbirds along with Addison Masching of Pontiac, who had a hit and reached base three times for the Area.

"I'm really excited," said Knight. "Obviously we have a lot of work to do in the summer to get prepared for ISU because it's a much higher level."

Hassel was happy to write out his lineup with Knight at the top of the batting order rather than seeing her on the other side.

"It's nice when we have her," he said.

The Intercity leads the series, 14-12-1.

