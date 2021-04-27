Watch now: Bloomington opens Big 12 baseball season with easy win over Danville

"We have some kids who ordinarily wouldn't have played as much as they did the first few games," said Clapp. "Man, we're blessed. There's a sense of normalcy. No one is complaining at all even though we're not full strength, but we're getting there."

An error prolonged Danville's first inning and made Wolfe work harder than needed. He breezed through the second, allowing a walk, and gave way to Parker Gilmore for the final three innings.

"It's one of those things we're trying to give kids an opportunity," said Clapp. "He's a Division I signee and a ball player. You look at the guys who are dudes and a lot of those are two-way guys. He's more than capable. He showed that tonight."

Wolfe, who struck out two, joked that he was hoping Clapp wanted only two innings to save him for Saturday's doubleheader against Normal West.

"I'm not really a pitcher, but whatever I can do to help out the team I'm willing to do," he said. "If it's playing second or outfield, whatever I've got to do to benefit the team that's what I'm willing to do."

BHS was aggressive from the start. The Raiders stole five bases in the first inning and took advantage of wildness by Danville starter Tyler Finley and three Vikings errors to score seven runs on only three hits.