Watch now: Bloomington opens Big 12 baseball season with easy win over Danville

BLOOMINGTON — When Gage Wolfe heard he was going to be Bloomington High School's starting pitcher Tuesday, there was some nervous energy.
"It's my first outing on the mound. I was excited," said Wolfe, a Western Illinois recruit. "It's a (Big 12) conference game, and I hadn't played a conference game at Bloomington High School. That was a big thing for me. I slept on it all night and was so excited to get on the mound."
Wolfe got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first before the Raiders quickly put the Big 12 opener against Danville out of reach at Howard Saar Field.
BHS batted around in the first two innings for a 13-0 lead. When Adison Worthman bombed a two-run homer in the fourth, the Raiders took a 15-4 victory over Danville in a game halted after 4½ innings by the 10-run rule.
Worthman went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, three RBIs and three stolen bases to help BHS improve to 4-4.
Wolfe went only two innings on the mound, but was credited with the win. The Raiders hope to have some key players returning soon — including staff ace Ben Wellman — but BHS head coach Steve Clapp got plenty of players action against Danville (0-5) and in earlier games that could pay dividends later in the season.
"We have some kids who ordinarily wouldn't have played as much as they did the first few games," said Clapp. "Man, we're blessed. There's a sense of normalcy. No one is complaining at all even though we're not full strength, but we're getting there."
An error prolonged Danville's first inning and made Wolfe work harder than needed. He breezed through the second, allowing a walk, and gave way to Parker Gilmore for the final three innings.
"It's one of those things we're trying to give kids an opportunity," said Clapp. "He's a Division I signee and a ball player. You look at the guys who are dudes and a lot of those are two-way guys. He's more than capable. He showed that tonight."
Wolfe, who struck out two, joked that he was hoping Clapp wanted only two innings to save him for Saturday's doubleheader against Normal West.
"I'm not really a pitcher, but whatever I can do to help out the team I'm willing to do," he said. "If it's playing second or outfield, whatever I've got to do to benefit the team that's what I'm willing to do."
BHS was aggressive from the start. The Raiders stole five bases in the first inning and took advantage of wildness by Danville starter Tyler Finley and three Vikings errors to score seven runs on only three hits.
Wolfe's two-run single capped a six-run second for the Raiders. He then gave way on the mound to Gilmore, who walked in three runs and balked home another in Danville's third before settling down with two scoreless innings.
"Regardless the opponent we're trying to create that attitude that we're in attack mode," said Clapp. "It's something that was a tough lesson to learn the first few games where we came out and weren't the aggressor. We're preaching aggression, whether it's pitching and attacking the strike zone or hitting or on the base paths getting aggressive."
Worthman supplied the finishing touches with a long two-run homer in the fourth that sailed well over the left-field fence.
"He's a gifted kid. In my 20 years I've never seen a combination of strength and power, and there's been a lot of good kids (in the Intercity)," said Clapp of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore. "For his age he's special. He's a humble kid and working hard."
Clapp even hinted Worthman might get his crack on the mound in the near future.
"We've got some guys in the stable as we're moving forward we're trying to get ready," he said. "You don't want to do too much in April. We're taking baby steps and trying to make good decisions with all that stuff."
