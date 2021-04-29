Watch now: Brinkman's big performance sparks Normal Community

NORMAL — Normal Community High School third baseman Cadan Brinkman has a lot more than softball on her mind these days.
That didn’t prevent, and perhaps inspired, Brinkman to a four-hit, four-RBI performance Thursday in the Iron’s 10-3 Big 12 Conference victory over Urbana.
Brinkman’s mother, Lisa, is in hospice care and unable to attend games.
“It’s something that pushes not only me but also our team,” Brinkman said. “We have blue ribbons in our hair for my Mom so when she’s at home it’s like she’s here with us still. So it’s really important to us.”
Brinkman got the Iron, who improved to 7-3, started with a two-out first inning single. After a walk to Alison Kern, Kiersten Manning singled home Brinkman.
NCHS surged ahead 6-0 with five second-inning runs. Brinkman singled in Carson Damery and Annika Brown before a two-out Kern fly ball to center field was dropped allowing Brinkman to score.
The Iron made it three unearned runs on an RBI double from Manning and a Kaitlyn Egenes run-scoring single.
When Urbana inserted Allison Deck at pitcher in place of starter Ava Leming, NCHS laid down three straight bunt singles from Brown, Brinkman and Kern in a three-run third inning.
“Their second pitcher is really good. She was going to be hard to catch up with,” Iron coach Steve Hassel said. “We had great at-bats against her. We played small ball and got a couple runs. We had back-to-back suicide squeezes. It wasn’t easy to bunt and we bunted.”
Manning sailed through the first three innings with six strikeouts and one walk. She walked three straight batters with one out in the fourth, and Urbana’s only hit (a Halie Thompson single to right) drove in the first Tigers’ run.
Two more runs scored on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.
“We’re trying to keep pitch counts on her (Manning) and massage her through the season,” said Hassel. “She was only going to go to a certain amount of pitches. When she hit ‘em it was time to come out. She got a teeny bit out of rhythm and was maybe a teeny bit tired.”
Leigha Leuring relieved with two outs in the fourth and picked up the victory with six strikeouts and one walk over 3⅓ hitless innings.
“Leigha threw great. She was in the strike zone and was hard to hit,” Hassel said. “She did great. I’m excited about her.”
The final Iron run came in the sixth on Brinkman’s fourth single.
“When we had runners on base we had a bunch of good hits on the ground so we got those (runs) in,” said Brinkman. “The squeeze bunts really helped. That let our runs go up a little bit and let up pressure on the pitchers, too.”
Manning had three hits and three RBIs. Egenes. Brown and Damery added two hits each.
"I’m super excited this year," Brinkman said. "We’ve got a bunch of good players.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt