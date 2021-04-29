Watch now: Brinkman's big performance sparks Normal Community

“Their second pitcher is really good. She was going to be hard to catch up with,” Iron coach Steve Hassel said. “We had great at-bats against her. We played small ball and got a couple runs. We had back-to-back suicide squeezes. It wasn’t easy to bunt and we bunted.”

Manning sailed through the first three innings with six strikeouts and one walk. She walked three straight batters with one out in the fourth, and Urbana’s only hit (a Halie Thompson single to right) drove in the first Tigers’ run.

Two more runs scored on a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.

“We’re trying to keep pitch counts on her (Manning) and massage her through the season,” said Hassel. “She was only going to go to a certain amount of pitches. When she hit ‘em it was time to come out. She got a teeny bit out of rhythm and was maybe a teeny bit tired.”

Leigha Leuring relieved with two outs in the fourth and picked up the victory with six strikeouts and one walk over 3⅓ hitless innings.