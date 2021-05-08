Watch now: Central Catholic strikes quickly in seventh to slip past BHS in pitchers' duel

BLOOMINGTON — An old-fashioned pitchers' duel between Bloomington High School's Ellie Vetter and Central Catholic's Emily York was going strong Saturday at McGraw Park.
It was scoreless going to the bottom of the seventh inning in a game reminiscent of 20-25 years ago.
Then, two pitches later, the game was suddenly over.
After Elyssa Stenger ripped a triple the opposite way, Izzy Kostelnick smacked Vetter's next pitch for a single that gave Central Catholic a 1-0 victory at McGraw Park in a snappy 77 minutes.
"I like to go in with a first-pitch mentality," said Kostelnick. "I went up there and thought I have nothing to lose at this point. Clear head, just go up there and do what I have to do."
The victory improved Central Catholic to 11-4 overall and, in case anyone is keeping track, 3-0 against Intercity schools with one more game against Normal Community on May 26.
Oh, the Saints are keeping track.
"I think it's big," said Stenger. "Just to go against people that I know is a bigger feeling ... so I think it was good to get that win under our belt, especially Intercity."
Vetter (2-2), in her first game in the circle from quarantine after a close COVID-19 contact, had allowed only one hit and struck out 10 until the seventh. York (7-4) was equally as impressive, giving two hits and fanning eight.
"It's one of those games. It's what we talked about (afterwards) whoever can string a couple hits together is going to win a game like this when both pitchers are tough and both defenses are solid all around," said BHS head coach Amber McGee. "The girls played great. Ellie pitched phenomenally. They got two good hits back to back."
BHS (8-3) missed a couple good chances earlier.
Vetter led off the game with a double, but was stranded at second. With two outs in the third, Vetter walked and Concetta DeBoard reached on a bunt single. But York got a pop out to end the threat.
In the top of the seventh, BHS' Sydney Christensen was hit by a pitch to lead off. She was sacrificed to second and advanced to third on a groundout before another pop fly got York out of the inning.
"She's pitched a lot for us. Usually we have three or four pitchers and this year we have two," said Saints head coach Jeff Schade. "We're playing almost every day now. She's a strong girl and learning to pitch a little more now and understanding it's more than just throwing."
For the Saints, Kostelnick reached on a two-out single in the first. But Vetter retired the next 16 batters until Stenger led off the seventh.
"Ellie got her a couple times (on strikeouts) and was working her inside," said Schade. "I just told her that's where she's going to get you, so ambush it when it comes and she did."
On a 2-2 count, Stenger took Vetter's pitch the opposite way over Maddie Hopkins' head in right field.
"I was expecting an inside pitch because that's where she had thrown the rest of them," said Stenger. "So I made an adjustment in the box, but then she threw it outside so I had to go with the pitch."
Kostelnick ended the game on the next pitch.
"Izzy has hit in the 3 hole all year, and the last couple games she hasn't been swinging the bat well," said Schade. "I told her this morning, 'I've got a good feeling, Izzy.' After hitting a lead-off triple, a lot of times a pitcher is just going to groove you one, trying to get ahead. She dropped the bat on it and hit it hard."
Vetter had missed the previous five games before playing Friday. Avery Wapp took up the slack in the circle for the Raiders, including a 5-1 win at Washington the previous day.
"Monday (at Morton) will be the first day all the team is back," said McGee. "Close contact has wiped us out for a while. Ellie was amazing for being out for that long. That's the first game she's thrown, so I was proud of her."
