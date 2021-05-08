Watch now: Central Catholic strikes quickly in seventh to slip past BHS in pitchers' duel

For the Saints, Kostelnick reached on a two-out single in the first. But Vetter retired the next 16 batters until Stenger led off the seventh.

"Ellie got her a couple times (on strikeouts) and was working her inside," said Schade. "I just told her that's where she's going to get you, so ambush it when it comes and she did."

On a 2-2 count, Stenger took Vetter's pitch the opposite way over Maddie Hopkins' head in right field.

"I was expecting an inside pitch because that's where she had thrown the rest of them," said Stenger. "So I made an adjustment in the box, but then she threw it outside so I had to go with the pitch."

Kostelnick ended the game on the next pitch.

"Izzy has hit in the 3 hole all year, and the last couple games she hasn't been swinging the bat well," said Schade. "I told her this morning, 'I've got a good feeling, Izzy.' After hitting a lead-off triple, a lot of times a pitcher is just going to groove you one, trying to get ahead. She dropped the bat on it and hit it hard."

Vetter had missed the previous five games before playing Friday. Avery Wapp took up the slack in the circle for the Raiders, including a 5-1 win at Washington the previous day.