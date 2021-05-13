Watch now: Claire Post delivers walk-off single for Normal West in softball win over BHS

Mollie Vetter's two-out solo homer to left-center in the first gave the Raiders the early lead.

West's Lindsay Rogers answered in the second off Avery Wapp. After fouling off several pitches, Rogers smacked a solo homer to center.

The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead later in the inning when BHS outfielders Mollie Vetter and Concetta DeBord collided tracking Landes Benedict's fly ball, allowing Ellie Freymann to score all the way from first.

With one out in the seventh, Wapp tied the game on a homer to center.

"Mollie Vetter is a great hitter and Avery Wapp is, too," said McGonigle. "I'm happy they got good hits. I just have to spin the ball better next time."

Mollie Vetter, who relieved Wapp in the fifth, got the first out in the bottom of the seventh. Poehlman then went the opposite way to right and the ball spun sideways past the right-fielder for a triple, setting the stage for Post.

"We try to be locked in every pitch, every inning," said West head coach April Schermann of grind-it-out at-bats by Poehlman and Rogers on her homer. "That's one thing we did really well. We try to get better every pitch."