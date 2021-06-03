Watch now: Emily York dominant in circle as Central Catholic softball cruises to win

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School pitcher Emily York was in command from the start Thursday at McGraw Park, overpowering Watseka hitters of all shapes and sizes.

The Saints hitters required a bit of a nudge but eventually did enough damage to close out a six-inning 10-0 victory in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

York recorded strikeouts on 14 of 15 outs over five innings as Central Catholic advanced to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning at McGraw Park.

“She was doing what Emily does. We rode her all year, and we’ll continue to do that,” said Saints coach Jeff Schade, who won his 100th game as his team improved to 21-9. “She’s got them all (pitches) and has confidence with all of them now. I’m glad she’s got a Saints’ uniform on.”

York (13-7) allowed two baserunners: a hit batter in the first inning and a Natalie Petersen infield single in the third.

“I felt like I had my control, but my speed was a little off,” York said. “Hopefully tomorrow (Friday) I bring the heat. I need to do better with that and throw harder.”

York whiffed the first two Watseka hitters in the fourth on devilish change ups.

“We were mixing it in some to throw batters off and keep them off their toes and get them on their heels,” said York.

Grace Hartrich pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out one.

The Saints’ first hit off Warriors hurler Caitlin Corzine came in the third on Courtney Olson’s bunt single. Olson took second on a wild pitch, stole third and came in to score as Kylie Gibbs ground out to third.

“Sometimes you catch a girl who is more off speed,” said Schade. “I takes a little bit of time. The girls trusted what we’ve been working on all year and came through.”

Corzine was on the verge of escaping the fourth without a Saints run but committed a throwing error on a comebacker off the bat of Izzy Campbell allowing Diane Tomczak to score

Central Catholic took full advantage of the miscue. Gabi Hurie singled, Olson walked and Gibbs walked with the bases loaded to force in Campbell.

Adie Wait followed with a two-run double, York contributed a two-run single and the seventh unearned run of the inning crossed the plate on a dropped pop up.

“We started putting the ball in play a little differently and making them make plays,” Schade said.

York singled twice after popping up her first two at-bats.

“Their pitcher was not what we’ve seen that much,” said York. “We had to make an adjustment at the plate. I finally hit the ball my third at-bat.”

The Saints ended the game with the 10-run rule in the sixth. Tomczak’s double to left field drove home Emily Stolfa and York.

Watseka bowed out at 8-10.

