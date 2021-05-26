Watch now: Extra incentive for Olympia softball seniors to make it back to state tournament

"I think it started feeling normal once we started talking about regionals," said Hoffman. "It was, like, 'Wow, we get a postseason. We do have something to prepare for.' "

Olympia's seniors — Scroggins, first baseman/pitcher Kennedy Smith, third baseman Mariah Maris and catcher Bree Morrow — were starters on the state team two years ago.

The Spartans are also mixing in several key freshmen, including pitcher and slugger Danika Frazier, and sophomores in trying to make it to Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on June 16 for the state finals.

"Two years ago we were all really close," said Smith. "This year, even though we have quite a few freshmen up on varsity, it still feels like we're a big family."

Olympia's only two losses have come to Tolono Unity in a pair of one-run games. Unity has one loss in the tough Illini Prairie Conference, while Olympia and St. Joseph-Ogden both have a pair.

"I would say it was one of those games where we saw better pitching," said Maris of the games against Unity. "I would say to beat them, if we face them next, we have to put our No. 1 pitcher in and be ready to hit because in those games we waited a little bit to score. If we can score first we can definitely beat them."