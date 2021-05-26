Watch now: Extra incentive for Olympia softball seniors to make it back to state tournament

Olympia High School's four softball seniors still talk to their teammates who were denied a chance to win a state softball title last spring when the pandemic wiped out the season.
It's like those six 2020 graduates are still in the Spartans' dugout.
"That was the year we've been looking forward to since we were in 10U. That was the team we played together with on Oly Fire," said senior second baseman Chloe Scroggins. "This year it's really just playing for them and obviously Olympia softball is a big-tradition program. It's a big deal for us to make sure we're playing to fulfill what we could have done last year."
The Spartans, who finished fourth in the Class 2A State Tournament two years ago, are cruising along with a 15-2 record with four regular-season games left before regionals begin next week.
Olympia had 11 of its 25 softball players on the Spartans' volleyball squad and had only two or three practices together as an entire team before its opener. While the games have come at a fast and furious pace because of a compacted schedule that didn't begin until mid-April, Spartans head coach Courtney Hoffman believes things are finally started to feel the same as any other season.
"I think it started feeling normal once we started talking about regionals," said Hoffman. "It was, like, 'Wow, we get a postseason. We do have something to prepare for.' "
Olympia's seniors — Scroggins, first baseman/pitcher Kennedy Smith, third baseman Mariah Maris and catcher Bree Morrow — were starters on the state team two years ago.
The Spartans are also mixing in several key freshmen, including pitcher and slugger Danika Frazier, and sophomores in trying to make it to Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria on June 16 for the state finals.
"Two years ago we were all really close," said Smith. "This year, even though we have quite a few freshmen up on varsity, it still feels like we're a big family."
Olympia's only two losses have come to Tolono Unity in a pair of one-run games. Unity has one loss in the tough Illini Prairie Conference, while Olympia and St. Joseph-Ogden both have a pair.
"I would say it was one of those games where we saw better pitching," said Maris of the games against Unity. "I would say to beat them, if we face them next, we have to put our No. 1 pitcher in and be ready to hit because in those games we waited a little bit to score. If we can score first we can definitely beat them."
Morrow, who was in left field two years ago but is back to her more natural position at catcher, is "110% certain" the Spartans can advance to Peoria.
"I feel like we're definitely coming together as a team like we always do. The Olympia Spartans have always been like that," she said. "We've always been real good teammates."
Scroggins, who is hitting close to .600, is nursing a leg injury and could be held out until regionals.
"We go as she goes," said Hoffman.
When asked what she feels is unique about this year's squad, Hoffman pointed to all four classes making significant contributions.
"It's a whole team thing and not just senior or upper-class driven. It's everybody," she said. "That's what makes it special. There's so much competition within the team, and that's only going to make us better."
19 straight for NCHS soccer
Matt Chapman remembers his 2009 Normal Community girls soccer team lost its first match before winning 23 in a row.
Could history be repeating itself — or is maybe an even longer streak ahead for this Lady Iron squad?
NCHS dropped its April 14 season opener to Naperville Central, 3-1. Since then, the Iron have won 19 straight heading into a possible Big 12 Conference showdown at Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday to end the regular season.
"When we first got going in January and February with scheduling, I got a little bit excited and got everybody on the schedule and see how many games we could get without really thinking about what kind of impact it would have on our team going forward," said Chapman.
"Give a ton of credit to our players. They've responded. We've had to adjust some things practice-wise to make sure we don't wear everyone out."
With last season canceled, Chapman wasn't sure what kind of roster he would have this spring. Chapman did know he had four seniors with previous varsity experience who would lead the way in Ryann Anderson, Hanah Crowder, Lia Ward and Avery Mize.
"The mix of everything else has been really fun to see it develop and go from there," said Chapman.
Anderson leads the Iron with 26 goals to go with 13 assists. Her younger sister, freshman Reese Anderson, has added 11 goals and 12 assists while Ward has scored 10 goals and Crowder eight. Sophomore Kylie Simonson is the assists leader with 15.
Sophomore Maddie Johnson has emerged from a deep goalkeeping pool as NCHS' No. 1 with a 0.98 goals-against average.
The Iron begins regional action as the No. 1 seed against Joliet Central or United Township on Wednesday. NCHS is hosting the sectional and could possibly face Naperville Central in the Lockport Super-Sectional on June 14.
"Both of us have a big challenge to get there. The road to get to that place for both of us is not necessarily easy," said Chapman. "Keeping focus (with school already out) is going to be a challenge for every team going forward."
Two wins for Becker
Central Catholic's Megan Becker earned two individual titles during Tuesday's Illini Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet at Tolono.
Becker captured the 100-meter dash (12.79 seconds) and the 400 (58.86) while taking second in the 200. The Saints' Ella Larson won the triple jump with a school-record leap of 34 feet, 9 inches.
Olympia's Savanah Bevers was first in the 3,200 (11.12.33) and second in the 1,600. Tolono Unity was the team champion with 165 points. Olympia finished fourth (83) and Central Catholic was fifth (63).
Notes
• Normal West clinched the Big 12 softball title Tuesday with an 11-8 victory at Peoria Notre Dame. The Wildcats improved to 21-5 overall and 10-0 in the Big 12 ahead of Thursday's league finale against Peoria Manual at Champion Fields.
• In a showdown of state-ranked baseball teams Tuesday, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (No. 4 in Prep Baseball Report) beat No. 5 University High, 7-4, in Springfield. That gave SHG the Central State Eight Conference title.
• The Heart of Illinois Conference (or McLean County) Track and Field Meet for boys and girls is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at Eureka, while U High will be in the Central State Eight Conference Girls Meet at Rochester. The Central State Eight Boys will be Friday at Springfield.