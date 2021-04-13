Watch now: High school softball, baseball make their return with masks optional on the field

With this season starting a couple weeks later than usual, it might take a couple weeks to get out all the kinks.

"It felt good to be out playing after such a long layoff for us," said U High coach Al Toliver. "We did some good things and hit some balls well against a very, very good pitcher. We've got to clean up some of our outfield play, everyone knows that.

"We're going to be getting some volleyball players back here in a week or so. We were like one player away from being right back in that game at the end. We didn't give up and kept fighting."

Central Catholic coach Jeff Schade thought it was a typical Saints-Pioneers game that was especially meaningful after having last season wiped out.

"I'm happy we're out here playing. The girls were ready to compete and they did," he said. "My seniors have given four years of hard work and I'm so happy for them. We still have one out with contact tracing."

The Illinois High School Association announced an update Monday from the Illinois Department of Public Health for students competing in low-risk outdoor sports and activities this spring such as softball, baseball, tennis, track and field and bass fishing.