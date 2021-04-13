Watch now: High school softball, baseball make their return with masks optional on the field

BLOOMINGTON — When asked to assess her performance Tuesday, Central Catholic High School sophomore Emily York wasn't all that impressed.
"It felt pretty good to wear a Saints jersey because it was my first varsity game, but it wasn't my best game," she said. "I didn't pitch very well."
Standing next to York, Saints senior shortstop Diane Tomczak just shook her head.
"I think she pitched amazing for her first high school game," said Tomczak.
There were no winners or losers anywhere Tuesday as high school softball and baseball made their return after last year's seasons were canceled when the COVID-19 global pandemic reared its ugly head.
York struck out 13 in a complete-game effort while Tomczak provided three hits as Central Catholic downed rival University High, 9-6, at McGraw Park. Both teams were hardly in midseason form with six errors in the game.
Yet all it took was remembering how everyone felt at this exact time a year ago to put things in perspective.
"It stunk being at home and not being on the field," said U High senior Abby Knight, an Illinois State recruit who went 4-for-5.
With this season starting a couple weeks later than usual, it might take a couple weeks to get out all the kinks.
"It felt good to be out playing after such a long layoff for us," said U High coach Al Toliver. "We did some good things and hit some balls well against a very, very good pitcher. We've got to clean up some of our outfield play, everyone knows that.
"We're going to be getting some volleyball players back here in a week or so. We were like one player away from being right back in that game at the end. We didn't give up and kept fighting."
Central Catholic coach Jeff Schade thought it was a typical Saints-Pioneers game that was especially meaningful after having last season wiped out.
"I'm happy we're out here playing. The girls were ready to compete and they did," he said. "My seniors have given four years of hard work and I'm so happy for them. We still have one out with contact tracing."
The Illinois High School Association announced an update Monday from the Illinois Department of Public Health for students competing in low-risk outdoor sports and activities this spring such as softball, baseball, tennis, track and field and bass fishing.
Students won't be required to wear masks while competing. They must continue to wear masks when not actively competing, such as being in the dugout.
Some Central Catholic and U High players took advantage of the new rule and went without a mask in the field, although a couple still had them on.
Schade talked to his sophomore battery of York and catcher Elyssa Stenger, who provided two doubles and three RBIs, after U High opened the top of the seventh with a triple by Maddie Woodward and double by Kylee Isaac to cut Central's lead to three.
"They're sophomores, but they're two of our leaders too," said Schade. "I said, 'You know what? It's on your shoulders. Let's get it done.' Obviously, they did."
York struck out the next two batters before Knight came to the plate. Schade said the Saints haven't gotten Knight out in the last three years, but York induced a fly ball to end the game.
"Any time Central and U High play, we're both good programs, to me you're going to see a good game," said Schade. "You either see runs or a 1-0 game. I would much rather have a game like this. This is fun."
Especially when remembering there was no fun last season.
"I was really disappointed because it was my first year being an upperclassman on the team," said Tomczak of 2020. "It was devastating we didn't get a season at all."
IHSA baseball finals at ISU
The IHSA announced the Class 1A and 2A Baseball State Finals will be held at Illinois State's Duffy Bass Field for this year only.
The Class 1A finals will be on June 17 with Class 2A the next day. The Class 3A finals will be June 17 at Schaumburg and Class 4A on June 18 at Joliet.
The Softball State Finals will at Louisville Slugger in Peoria. The Class 1A and 2A finals will be June 16 with the Class 3A and 4A finals on June 17.
The Track & Field State Finals is expected to remain at Eastern Illinois in Charleston. Dates are: Class 1A Girls, June 10; Class 2A Girls, June 11; Class 3A Girls, June 12; Class 1A Boys, June 17; Class 2A Boys, June 18; and Class 3A Boys, June 19.
Tri-Valley goes unbeaten
Tri-Valley's volleyball team capped off an undefeated season Saturday by beating Fisher, 25-21, 25-15.
The Vikings finished 14-0 overall and 12-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
Big 12 football
Normal Community and Normal West will both be on the road Friday for semifinal games in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
NCHS, the No. 7 seed, travels to No. 3 Quincy Notre Dame while fourth-seeded West goes to No. 1 Peoria High. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Bloomington is in the consolation bracket after losing last week to Peoria High. The Raiders were supposed to face Champaign Centennial this week, but Centennial had a COVID-19 exposure and can't play. So BHS has scheduled a 6 p.m. Friday game at Pekin.
Dunson to Denver
Former Central Catholic High School basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun has brought a former Saints player with him to the University of Denver.
Wulbrun, who was named Denver's head coach last month, has hired Brandon Dunson as the Pioneers' associate head coach. Dunson, a Bloomington native, has been an assistant at Cal State Fullerton and Nevada and was Stanford's director of basketball operations when Wulbrun was a Cardinal assistant coach.
