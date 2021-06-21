Watch now: Knight's four hits help Intercity to 5-0 victory over Area in All-Star Softball Game

NORMAL —
University High School's Abby Knight went 4-for-5 to help the Intercity blank the Area, 5-0, in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game Monday night at Champion Fields. Rylee McGonigle of Normal West and Kiersten Manning of Normal Community combined on a six-hit shutout.
Knight, an Illinois State recruit, earned most valuable player honors for the Intercity. Tri-Valley pitcher Lauren Shively, who will play for Heartland Community College, took the Area's MVP award by allowing one run in four innings.
Diane Tomczak of Central Catholic gave the Intercity a 1-0 in the fourth on a single which scored Jen Kuhn of U High.
The Intercity tacked on three runs in the fifth. Allison Kern of NCHS scored on a passed ball before Iron teammate Ella Fletcher delivered a two-run single.
Manning led off the eighth with a double. Courtesy runner Addi Boundy of NCHS moved up to third on a groundout before scoring on another grounder from Jessie Trower of Normal West.
McGonigle threw the first four innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Manning went the last five innings to get the victory, giving up four hits and fanning 10.
Bree Morrow of Olympia had two hits for the Area.
The Intercity leads the series, 14-12-1.
Photos: Top softball players in central Illinois compete in BNGSA all-star game
Area all-stars lined up on the field before the start of the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Intercity base runner Abby Knight of U High makes it safely to second base as Area second baseman Danielle Bogle of LeRoy fails to come up with a late throw during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Area pitcher Lauren Shively (24) of Tri-Valley catches the ball for an out after a popup by Intercity batter Sydney Christiansen (17) during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Area pitcher Lauren Shively of Tri-Valley delivers a pitch against an Intercity batter during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Intercity batter Izzy Kostelnick (23) of Central Catholic, watches the ball come off her bat during the third inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021. The Intercity team loaded the bases but could score against a tough Area defense.
Intercity pitcher Rylee McGonigle of Normal West winded up her pitch against an Area batter during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Intercity outfielder Jessie Trower of Normal West high-fived her teammates at the start of the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Intercity catcher Izzy Kostelnik (23) of Central Catholic was welcomed onto the field by teammates before the start of the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Area batter Addison Masching of Pontiac gets a hit againt the Intercity team in the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Area batter Danielle Bogle of LeRoy advances to third base during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Intercity base runner Jen Kuhn of U High makes it to second base as Area second baseman Danielle Bogle of LeRoy watches in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Intercity batter Sydney Christiansen of Bloomington watches her hit fly during the third inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
