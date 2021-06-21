 Skip to main content
Watch now: Knight's four hits help Intercity to 5-0 victory over Area in All-Star Softball Game

NORMAL — University High School's Abby Knight went 4-for-5 to help the Intercity blank the Area, 5-0, in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game Monday night at Champion Fields.

Rylee McGonigle of Normal West and Kiersten Manning of Normal Community combined on a six-hit shutout. 

Knight, an Illinois State recruit, earned most valuable player honors for the Intercity. Tri-Valley pitcher Lauren Shively, who will play for Heartland Community College, took the Area's MVP award by allowing one run in four innings.

Diane Tomczak of Central Catholic gave the Intercity a 1-0 in the fourth on a single which scored Jen Kuhn of U High.

The Intercity tacked on three runs in the fifth. Allison Kern of NCHS scored on a passed ball before Iron teammate Ella Fletcher delivered a two-run single.

Manning led off the eighth with a double. Courtesy runner Addi Boundy of NCHS moved up to third on a groundout before scoring on another grounder from Jessie Trower of Normal West.

McGonigle threw the first four innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Manning went the last five innings to get the victory, giving up four hits and fanning 10.

Bree Morrow of Olympia had two hits for the Area.

The Intercity leads the series, 14-12-1.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

