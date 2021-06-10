Watch now: Lauryn Blemler, Jen Kuhn help University High down Central Catholic for softball sectional title

BLOOMINGTON — Lauryn Blemler twice tried to bunt, but was unsuccessful during the third inning of Thursday's Class 2A Sectional Softball championship game at McGraw Park.

Time for Plan B.

"Once I got to 0-2, I knew I had to put it in play," said the University High School sophomore. "I was trying to stay off the rise, stay within myself and do what I can do."

Blemler delivered a two-run single that broke a scoreless tie between the Pioneers and Central Catholic. Senior Jen Kuhn took care of the rest.

Kuhn threw a two-hitter, struck out seven and retired 13 batters at one point as U High took a 4-0 victory. The win improved the Pioneers' record to 21-5 and advanced them to Monday's Decatur Super-Sectional where they will face Paris or Tolono Unity, who meet Friday.

"They've been playing so well through regionals and sectionals," said U High head coach Al Toliver of his team. "They came in with a lot of confidence because they know they've been playing well. Jen is throwing her best ball of the year. We rely a lot on her. We talk a lot about if the other team can't score, they can't win. We'll find a way."

Illinois State recruit Abby Knight went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for U High, which avenged a 9-6 loss to the Saints in the season opener. Madison Adams and Adi Rumler each had two of U High's 11 hits.

"If I'm going to be completely honest, I had no clue what to expect (this season)," said Kuhn, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit. "We didn't play last year and hadn't seen two of the classes at all. I really didn't know what to expect, but I've been pleasantly surprised at how we've played and come together and all the success we've had."

Knight led off the third with a single and went to third on Adams' single. Adams then stole second as Blemler missed one bunt attempt. She failed to lay down a second bunt before getting a sign to swing away and putting U High ahead.

"She can step up big in moments like that," said Toliver.

Kuhn didn't need more, but the Pioneers added a run in the fifth on Rumler's single that scored Adams and another in the sixth as Kuhn's double to left drove in Knight.

"It definitely makes me feel a lot more composed and more confident when I'm pitching," said Kuhn of Blemler's hit. "It gives you a little bit of breathing room if runners get on because you know you have those few runs."

The Saints (23-10), who were looking for the first sectional title in school history, got a double by Elyssa Stenger in the first and Courtney Olson's two-out single in the fifth. Kuhn also walked two.

"She's a senior pitcher. She's got a lot of pride," said Central coach Jeff Schade. "We got her pretty good the first time, and I fully expected her to be the girl we saw today. She throws the ball really well."

Central sophomore pitcher Emily York struck out six and walked two.

Toliver knows what a state champion looks like. He coached Olympia to three state titles. Could U High be the fourth?

"I coached a lot of teams in postseason and I've been telling these girls for quite a while, 'You're as good as any team as I've won state with. You just have to believe it because I believe it,'" said Toliver. "They're just on their game."

Blemler said the Pioneers are starting to think Toliver might know what he's talking about.

"It's taken a while for us to believe it," she said. "At first we weren't too sure, but now I definitely think we can make a run at the end."

BHS, Olympia fall: Washington turned back Bloomington, 3-1, in a Class 3A Sectional championship game at BHS.

Rockridge took an 11-2 victory over Olympia in a Class 2A Sectional championship game at Stanford. Kennedy Smith hit a solo home run for the Spartans.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

