Watch now: Lexington's Jayden Standish repeats as Pantagraph Female Athlete of the Year

"At first, it kind of brought tears to my eyes because I was reminiscing about some of the memories that we had made," she said. "He hated that green discus. He didn't like the way it flew. He didn't like the way it looked, nothing.

"I used it to get a laugh out of him because he despised that discus. I was lucky I had three years with him to make all those dreams and learn so much from him. He was like another father figure in my life. With my crazy schedule, he was always willing to help me out. He was one of my favorite coaches."

Standish hates to think of a future without her teammates.

"I won't get to play with them," she said, "but they'll always be friends."

Standish's parents will always know the way to every athletic venue within 100 miles.

"They were supportive through everything," she said. "They never hesitated to help me put in the time. They drove me to practices. They encouraged those travel sports. It helped me create memories. It helped me have a really fun childhood."

As she prepares to leave Lexington (pop. 2,033) for ISU (enrollment 20,878), Standish knows Lexington will never leave her.