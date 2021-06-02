Watch now: Manning perseveres in circle as Normal Community softball advances

NORMAL — Normal Community High School pitcher Kiersten Manning dotted the outside corner for called third strikes on Moline’s first three batters Wednesday.

The remaining six innings would be neither that quick nor that clean, yet Manning battled her way to the end of a 5-3 Class 4A regional softball victory.

“She did awesome. She worked ahead in the counts,” said NCHS assistant coach Trent Shickel, who served as head coach because Steve Hassel was out with an illness. “When they did get a runner on, she was able to bear down.”

The Iron improved to 19-10 and will face Pekin on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at NCHS for the regional title. Pekin upset Normal West, 2-1, Wednesday.

Manning struck out 11 in a complete-game performance. Seven of the whiffs came on called third strikes.

“I have been taught never to throw it right down the middle, especially to good batters. Moline has really good batters,” Manning said. “I knew if I threw it right down the middle, they would hit it. I threw outside (part of the plate) because I knew I would get most of the calls there.”

Moline (15-8) broke on top in the second when Suzanne Farren doubled and courtesy runner Natalie Jensen took third on a fly ball and scored on a wild pitch.

NCHS got that run back in the bottom of the frame. Logan Morstatter was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a two-out single from Annika Brown.

The Iron seized control in the third. Ella Fletcher doubled to left field. Courtesy runner Kara Muehleck covered the final two bases on a pair of wild pitches for a 2-1 NCHS edge.

Alison Kern walked and scored when Kaitlyn Egenes plugged the right-center field gap with a double. Egenes crossed the plate as Moline mishandled a Carson Damery ground ball for an error.

“You start getting to the postseason and you have to learn to play small ball,” said Shickel. “I thought we bunted extremely well. We put the ball in play, struck out very little and were able to get the fly ball to get the run home.”

That came in the fourth.

Lindsay DeRoeck tripled to right field and was driven home by a Fletcher sacrifice fly for a 5-1 Iron advantage.

“It definitely takes a lot of pressure off of you,” Manning said of pitching with the lead. “Having a great team with me, I know they will always have my back. I don’t have any pressure on me. I know all I need to do is focus on pitching strikes.”

Moline added single tallies in the fifth and sixth. But Manning, who stranded five Maroons’ runners in scoring position over seven innings, minimized the damage.

After the first Moline batter reached on an error in the seventh, Manning secured the final three outs on two strikeouts and a grounder.

“She was just hitting her spots,” Shickel said. “Her change up was working today. She really didn’t work in the change up until later in the game. She was able to get her drop ball and curve ball to hit her spots.”

Manning walked two and allowed eight hits. DeRoeck and Kern each had two of NCHS’ nine hits.

