Watch now: University High, Central Catholic on Class 2A softball sectional collision course

Class 2A sectional semifinal success on Tuesday means the softball teams from University High and Central Catholic high schools will meet for a sectional championship on Thursday.

U High downed Seneca, 3-0, at Seneca, while Central Catholic ousted Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 4-2, at Bloomington's McGraw Park.

The Pioneers and Saints will square off on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at McGraw Park with a super-sectional berth on the line.

U High rode a five-hit shutout from Jen Kuhn against Seneca. Kuhn struck out seven and walked one.

Kuhn and Abby Knight each had two of the Pioneeers' seven hits.

U High runs were driven in by Kuhn and Kylee Isaac.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Central Catholic was boosted by home runs from Emily York and Gabi Hurie.

York had three hits and scored twice. Hurie totaled three RBIs.

York also was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs, walking none and striking out three in the complete-game victory.

Olympia advances: Olympia also moved into the 2A sectional title game round with a 7-2 win over Kewanee at Stanford.

The Spartans take on either Tremont or Taylor Ridge Rockridge for a sectional crown Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Danika Frazier pitched the complete-game victory, striking out eight and walking one.

Chloe Scroggins and Casey Wissmiller each had two RBIs for Olympia. Kennedy Smith had three hits and Kyla Birky two hits and two runs scored.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.