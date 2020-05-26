Steve Evans to replace the retiring Wendy Smith as University High athletic director

"I honestly think it's both," he said. "You are doing all that behind the scenes work in order to orchestrate a successful path for your coaches. The leadership part ... you get a chance to listen and talk and have an influence on your coaches and their philosophies and decision making."

Evans has a long history with extracurricular activities going back to his days as a three-sport athlete at Olympia High School. He went on to play basketball at MacMurray College before serving three years as an assistant coach in football, basketball and girls track at Carrollton High School.

Evans began teaching biology in 2006 at U High, where he also served as an assistant coach in football and basketball until he became assistant principal.

"Extracurriculars have always had a huge impact in my life," said Evans, whose twins, Parker and Lily, will be U High freshmen next fall. He and wife, Maggie, also have a seventh-grader-to-be in son Isaac.

Evans conceded that becoming AD during a pandemic isn't ideal.

"The peace of mind I have is, I'm not alone," he said. "The whole state is working together trying to figure out what we can do to get our student-athletes back in the arena ... just to get us back in class. It's been a challenge.