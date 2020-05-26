Steve Evans to replace the retiring Wendy Smith as University High athletic director

NORMAL — When Steve Evans became an assistant principal at University High School in 2012, it was mandatory he step down as an assistant coach.
"That was actually one of the toughest decisions," remembered Evans, who is thrilled to be back in the game as U High's new Director of Athletics and Activities, replacing the retiring Wendy Smith.
Evans' first official day on the job will be July 1.
"When Wendy retired, I felt that was the next chapter in my career," Evans said. "I'm looking forward to it because University High School student-athletes, they are just phenomenal. It's been a great tradition and hopefully I can uphold it to the high standard the school has."
A Shelbyville native and former Illinois State softball player, Smith spent 35 years in education, including 25 at U High.
"She's done a great job," Evans said. "She has such close relationships with ISU and everyone at the IHSA. She's going to be missed. I've got about one month left to pick her brain.
"The pandemic is not the way I wanted her and Stan (Lewis, the Normal West AD) to enter retirement because both are great people and have done great work for the community."
Evans, 41, said he envisions his new role as equal parts leader and servant.
"I honestly think it's both," he said. "You are doing all that behind the scenes work in order to orchestrate a successful path for your coaches. The leadership part ... you get a chance to listen and talk and have an influence on your coaches and their philosophies and decision making."
Evans has a long history with extracurricular activities going back to his days as a three-sport athlete at Olympia High School. He went on to play basketball at MacMurray College before serving three years as an assistant coach in football, basketball and girls track at Carrollton High School.
Evans began teaching biology in 2006 at U High, where he also served as an assistant coach in football and basketball until he became assistant principal.
"Extracurriculars have always had a huge impact in my life," said Evans, whose twins, Parker and Lily, will be U High freshmen next fall. He and wife, Maggie, also have a seventh-grader-to-be in son Isaac.
Evans conceded that becoming AD during a pandemic isn't ideal.
"The peace of mind I have is, I'm not alone," he said. "The whole state is working together trying to figure out what we can do to get our student-athletes back in the arena ... just to get us back in class. It's been a challenge.
"I know the IHSA has been working to try and figure out different ideas. There is a lot of creative thought going on. Right now with the pandemic, we follow ISU."
"One thing I'm proud of is our coaches want to teach kids life lessons," he said. "They also want to do everything they can to have those individuals be competitive no matter what the sport or activity is. Sustaining that is my challenge."
U High alum and basketball coach Andrew McDowell, who had Smith as his drivers' ed teacher, was hired by her.
"Wendy took us from the Corn Belt to the Central State Eight," McDowell said. "During her time, there have been some drastic changes. She oversaw all that. I'm grateful to Wendy for her years of service. Wendy did a great job during her time."
A lamp in Smith's office bears proof of her success. It's draped with medals representing 26 top-four state finishes.
McDowell is excited for Evans, as is Hall of Fame cross country and track coach Lester Hampton, who also serves as an assistant basketball coach.
"He's got endless energy," Hampton said. "I think that's going to be an asset for this job.
"We're going to miss Wendy. There is no doubt about it. She and I came in pretty close together. She's done a phenomenal job. We've enjoyed working with her. If there is one person who I think could make a good transition into that position, obviously it would be someone like Steve Evans who has been at U High and seen her work and knows the ins and outs. We're expecting a very smooth transition."
Smith spent nine years as U High's assistant AD before replacing Curt Christenson as AD in 2008.
In a statement on the school's website, Smith said, "I feel extremely fortunate to have spent the last 25 years of my career at University High School. It truly is a special place. Congratulations to Steve Evans on his new role at U High. He will do a great job."
