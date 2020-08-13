Eager for a coaching challenge, Edie Dean helps Central Catholic found girls swimming program during pandemic

"Charlie gave her a great endorsement," said Venerable, who is still cobbling together a schedule that meets IHSA safety protocols.

Dean's 11-girl squad, which is still accepting new members, will find she has a technical coaching style that features workouts customized for each swimmer.

"For me, not every swimmer trains the same," Dean said. "Not every swimmer swims the same so nothing is cookie cutter."

Dean is grateful to Yourd for supporting her bid to help the Saints.

"He's a very fascinating person when it comes to swimming," Dean said. "He's a book of knowledge. He's very passionate. It's good to be around someone who is like-minded, who is just very involved in the sport."

Dean grew up as a multi-sport athlete on the gulf coast of Florida. When her oldest of three children, Brittnie, a graduate of the Lewis University swim team, was 9, Dean became a swim coach.

"Swimming was very fascinating because you have this body of water that you have to manipulate in order to become faster," said Dean, whose resume includes coaching stints with several clubs and YMCAs.