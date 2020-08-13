You are the owner of this article.
Eager for a coaching challenge, Edie Dean helps Central Catholic found girls swimming program during pandemic
BLOOMINGTON — Don't ask Edie Dean why she would want to coach Central Catholic High School's new girls swimming and diving team after a pandemic had snarled every facet of our world.

She will volley your question right back with a "why not?"

"It would be a good challenge, especially with COVID happening," reasoned Dean, a 15-year coaching veteran now two practices into her first stint as a high school coach. "At this point, I see everything as lemons and you just make everything work. Make lemonade."

Dean's attitude has athletic director Hud Venerable thinking Central Catholic made a great hire.  

"We're really impressed with her passion and enthusiasm to be our first coach," he said. "It was a really easy decision for us."

When not coaching the Saints through a pandemic-shortened Aug. 10 to Oct. 24 season, Dean will continue to work on Charlie Yourd's coaching staff with the Bloomington-Normal YMCA WAVES Swim Team.

"Charlie gave her a great endorsement," said Venerable, who is still cobbling together a schedule that meets IHSA safety protocols. 

Dean's 11-girl squad, which is still accepting new members, will find she has a technical coaching style that features workouts customized for each swimmer.

"For me, not every swimmer trains the same," Dean said. "Not every swimmer swims the same so nothing is cookie cutter."

Dean is grateful to Yourd for supporting her bid to help the Saints.

"He's a very fascinating person when it comes to swimming," Dean said. "He's a book of knowledge. He's very passionate. It's good to be around someone who is like-minded, who is just very involved in the sport."

Dean grew up as a multi-sport athlete on the gulf coast of Florida. When her oldest of three children, Brittnie, a graduate of the Lewis University swim team, was 9, Dean became a swim coach.

"Swimming was very fascinating because you have this body of water that you have to manipulate in order to become faster," said Dean, whose resume includes coaching stints with several clubs and YMCAs.

Until last week, the Saints had planned to train at the Four Seasons Health Club in Bloomington, but pandemic safety rules nixed that plan. Their first two practices were at Bloomington's Lakeside Country Club, but Wednesday's practice was canceled out of an abundance of caution after someone affiliated with the country club came down with an unknown illness. As Dean searches for another pool for the Saints to train in, she takes comfort in knowing they are an easy group to work with.

"I see this group being very close knit, supporting one another unconditionally," she said. "I got really lucky."

Dean isn't predicting Olympic titles for her charges, but she isn't ruling them out, either.

"I never set limits on swimmers," she said. "They'll surprise you. I think the joy of it is they surprise themselves. As long as I don't set limits on them, I don't want them to set limits on themselves.

"I see more in them than they see in themselves at this point as far as what they can do." 

Dean also sees her Saints as trailblazers. 

"They are establishing the team culture," she said. "They are the foundation of this program. In a sense, they are making school history."

Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer

