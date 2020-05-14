Watch now: Normal Community diver Anya Weber signs with Georgia Southern

"Anya came back to the pool the next day (after Intercity) and she worked harder than ever," he said. "We were able to come back and win sectionals and place top 20 at state. I think it's pretty evident how that hard work and determination panned out for her."

Head coach Heather Budak said Weber's Intercity setback "really taught her to leave behind her last dive and focus on her next one. That was really a turning point for her."

The bottom line for Budak is that Weber and Heffner made a dynamite team.

"Brandis is fantastic," Budak says. "He has a lot of tools to help these kids with. He's so patient and kind. He's able to adjust to the needs of all of his divers as far as their personality and what they need. He really did that with Anya."

Weber agrees.

"Brandis is one of the best coaches I've ever worked with," she said. "He's really positive. He's hard working.

"Even on the days where he knows you're sore and don't really want to do anything, he'll work you on that. He'll make sure you still try your harder dives."

And if Weber needed to see how a dive should be executed, that wasn't a problem.