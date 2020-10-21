Watch now: Normal West swimmers attempt to win elusive sectional to cap undefeated season

The three relay races also were eliminated, which West coach Dawn Fudge said means "the meets run very quickly."

There won't be a state meet for qualifiers after this weekend because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Illinois High School Association announced in late July. Yet the Wildcats have embraced the chance to be together and have a special kind of season by going undefeated, including a tie against University High.

"It took a few meets to get into the swing of things, but once we got into it we've made the best out of what we've been given this year," said West senior Alexa Starkey. "It's been a lot of fun."

Senior Ali Pearson desperately sought a chance to return to the state meet after qualifying for two individual events last year. This time she wanted to advance to the finals.

Even though Pearson's season ends Saturday, she isn't frustrated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There were times (in the summer) we thought we possibly might not have a season," she said. "We all talked about it and were really disappointed. When the news came out we could have a season we were all really, really happy."