Watch now: Normal West swimmers attempt to win elusive sectional to cap undefeated season

NORMAL — The reminder is there every day during Normal West High School's girls swimming practices at the Wildcats' pool.
Under a banner with the title "Sectional Championships" is only one entry: '05.
"We always have that in the back of our mind," said junior Chloe Nelson.
While the Wildcats have won three straight Big 12 Conference championships — including this different kind of season when they went 9-0 — they have come up empty in the sectional since 2005.
They hope to change that during Saturday's Normal Community Sectional. Diving takes place at 9 a.m. at West before swim events start at 1 p.m. at NCHS.
There were new guidelines this season for swimming because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No invitationals or multi-team meets were allowed because of a combined 50-person limit on the pool deck and in the spectator balcony.
That meant the Wildcats couldn't defend their Intercity Meet title. Without a Big 12 Conference Meet, either, the league title was decided by head-to-head dual meets.
The three relay races also were eliminated, which West coach Dawn Fudge said means "the meets run very quickly."
There won't be a state meet for qualifiers after this weekend because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Illinois High School Association announced in late July. Yet the Wildcats have embraced the chance to be together and have a special kind of season by going undefeated, including a tie against University High.
"It took a few meets to get into the swing of things, but once we got into it we've made the best out of what we've been given this year," said West senior Alexa Starkey. "It's been a lot of fun."
Senior Ali Pearson desperately sought a chance to return to the state meet after qualifying for two individual events last year. This time she wanted to advance to the finals.
Even though Pearson's season ends Saturday, she isn't frustrated.
Support Local Journalism
"There were times (in the summer) we thought we possibly might not have a season," she said. "We all talked about it and were really disappointed. When the news came out we could have a season we were all really, really happy."
Fudge noticed how important having a season would be when her swimmers didn't want summer contact days to end. It was something that got them back to a sense of normalcy after school went remote in mid-March because of the pandemic.
"We've had a fantastic season, even though it's been cut by almost four weeks. It's been a little different, but we're adjusting," said Fudge. "They've done everything I've asked and then some.
"I have 11 seniors. It's been very difficult. I get it. I have a senior myself (standout swimmer Hadley Fudge at U High). I feel it as a coach and mom. I get what they're going through right now."
The absence of relays changes things for the sectional. Swimmers will be allowed to take part in four events.
Pearson will do that Saturday, competing in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 8.39 seconds), the 50 freestyle (25.37), the 100 freestyle (55.32) and 200 individual medley (2:15.87).
Nelson plans to swim three events (100 butterfly, 200 IM and 500 freestyle) as will Starkey (50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free). One of West's most improved swimmers is sophomore Erin Jenkins, who will be in the 100 butterfly as well as the 200 and 500 freestyles.
"She has really rose to the occasion," said Fudge. "She's training incredibly well and putting up great times from last year. I can see in the pool she's giving it her all.
"The great thing with this team the last couple years is that I have so much depth, and I'm able to move everybody around in so many different areas. That's been fun because so many girls I can swim in just about anything."
West also has a standout diver in sophomore Marnie Howard, a state meet qualifier from last year who will battle Bloomington junior Nataya Boulware.
U High beat the Wildcats, 291-250, in last year's West Sectional. The Pioneers return several of their standouts from the last two sectional champions in Hadley Fudge, seniors Brooke Walker and Kendall Widdell, junior Olivia Haerr and sophomores Mara Walker and Erin Stroh.
Dawn Fudge has cautioned West to be mentally prepared for a sectional that won't be the same without the cheering crowd in the balcony and ear-splitting noise.
"It's definitely going to be a different atmosphere than we've been used to in the past," said Starkey. "We'll have our teammates to cheer us on. I'm sure it will be fun and intense, but not exactly the same as it's been."
Pantagraph reporter Jim Benson's top five games
Stepping up to another level is always challenging. And, as University High School found out in the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament in 200…
From the moment I first interviewed Mick Peterson in 1989, you could sense this guy was taking Pontiac High School's football program a long way.
I just concluded my 14th season as the beat reporter for Illinois State's basketball team. When I'm asked what is the best game I've seen the …
Benson's top five games: No. 2, U High comes back in fourth quarter to take 1995 Class A State title
Just when you're getting ready to write a story about the hometown team that came up just short, something crazy happens.
Benson's top five games: No. 1, Illini historic comeback stuns Arizona, writers to gain 2005 Final Four
Being a late game on a Saturday, the deadline was tight. So with the outcome pretty much decided, writers on press row at Allstate Arena in Ro…
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!