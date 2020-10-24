Watch now: Teamwork pays off for U High in capturing third straight girls sectional swimming title

"We didn't place where we should have placed in some events, but we had 100% time drops," she said. "It's a little harder not to take that into account. A drop's a drop. We had some great swims and the girls did a wonderful job this season."

BHS freshman Allison Straub earned first in the 100 butterfly (59.09). NCHS also got a victory from junior Paris Wills in the 500 freestyle (5:16.38) and a second from senior Brianna Bergmann in the 100 butterfly (1:01.25).

Without the dominating Peplowski around, U High might have gotten some individual wins.

Pioneer junior Olivia Haerr was second to Peplowski in the 50 freestyle (24.49), 100 freestyle (52.35) and 200 freestyle (1:56.49). U High sophomore Mara Walker followed Peplowski in the 100 backstroke (59.51) and also was second in the 200 IM (2:11.88).

Hadley Fudge was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.89).

"We just swim our races and focus on doing our best and competing for fun," said U High senior Brooke Walker, who was third in two events.