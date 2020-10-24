Watch now: Teamwork pays off for U High in capturing third straight girls sectional swimming title

NORMAL — There were no relay events during girls swimming this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Regardless of that, University High School proved Saturday there was still plenty of teamwork going on in the pool.
The Pioneers didn't win any individual events in the Normal Community Sectional at the NCHS Pool. However, U High's stellar depth paid dividends as the Pioneers scored 184 points to outdistance Normal West (171½) for their third straight sectional title.
"It definitely means team," said U High senior Hadley Fudge. "We work together as a team even if we aren't getting first in every event. We're still there and getting second and third. It's just consistency with our team."
U High coach Michelle Meyer said the Pioneers took it "event by event" and recorded season-best times across the board.
"Normal West was tough," said Meyer, whose team tied the Wildcats during the season. "There was some good competition today. We love coming in and swimming the area teams because a lot of these kids are friends, but they're also true competitors. They have a good time and do a great job."
NCHS took third with 128 points, while Metamora was fourth (120) and Bloomington fifth (95).
Anna Peplowski of Metamora sets 2nd pool record of day and gets 3rd win in 100 freestyle (50.10) with Olivia Haerr of U High 2nd and Ali Pearson of West 3rd at NCHS Sectional pic.twitter.com/qaN2EWFut0— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 24, 2020
Metamora senior Anna Peplowski was the star of the meet. The Indiana recruit won four events, setting pool records in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 48.07 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.10) in the process.
Marnie Howard got the Wildcats off to a great start during the morning diving competition at Normal West. The sophomore set school and pool records with a 458.60 score, while BHS junior Nataya Boulware was second (415.05).
"I wasn't expecting to dive that well because I've had a little injury this season, but we've went past that and I dove surprisingly well and was very confident," said Howard. "I knew if I had a good start with first round of dives then I would have it set and be good for the rest of the meet."
Normal West's Ali Pearson takes the 200 IM at NCHS Girls Swimming Sectional. Pearson in 4 events today pic.twitter.com/LcNf4eTh6U— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 24, 2020
Senior Ali Pearson won two events for West, capturing the 200 intermediate relay (2:09.01) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.79). Pearson also had thirds in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
"She always gives it 120%," said West coach Dawn Fudge, who is Hadley's mother. "She was very focused mentally today and she had her goals."
While West had high hopes of securing the school's first sectional title since 2005, Dawn Fudge had no qualms with the effort her swimmers gave.
"We didn't place where we should have placed in some events, but we had 100% time drops," she said. "It's a little harder not to take that into account. A drop's a drop. We had some great swims and the girls did a wonderful job this season."
BHS freshman Allison Straub earned first in the 100 butterfly (59.09). NCHS also got a victory from junior Paris Wills in the 500 freestyle (5:16.38) and a second from senior Brianna Bergmann in the 100 butterfly (1:01.25).
Without the dominating Peplowski around, U High might have gotten some individual wins.
Pioneer junior Olivia Haerr was second to Peplowski in the 50 freestyle (24.49), 100 freestyle (52.35) and 200 freestyle (1:56.49). U High sophomore Mara Walker followed Peplowski in the 100 backstroke (59.51) and also was second in the 200 IM (2:11.88).
Hadley Fudge was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.89).
"We just swim our races and focus on doing our best and competing for fun," said U High senior Brooke Walker, who was third in two events.
The swimming season ended a couple weeks earlier than usual due to the IHSA modified schedule because of the pandemic. U High senior Paige Iott, a captain along with Hadley Fudge and Brooke Walker, said "it's definitely a little weird it's over now."
"It sucks, but I had fun. I'm happy," said Iott.
