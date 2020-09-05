Watch now: Triple winner Ali Pearson leads the Normal West girls swim team to victory over Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Now that the no-fans-allowed era of high school girls swim meets has arrived due to the pandemic, squads like Normal West High School's have an advantage.

"I think it helps that our team is very supportive of each other," said Wildcat standout Ali Pearson, who won three events in a 90-53 home victory over Bloomington on Saturday. "There's still a lot of cheering going on so it's not that hard to get psyched up."

Besides missing fans, the meet had no relays. There was a combined 50-person limit on the pool deck and in the spectator balcony. Another safety precaution required swimmers to exit the water at the opposite end of the starting line.

"The whole aura of everything is just different," said Normal West coach Dawn Fudge, whose reigning Intercity champions won six of the nine events. "We're just trying to be positive and take one day at a time because things could change at a moment's notice. We're trying to enjoy every swim."