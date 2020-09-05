Watch now: Triple winner Ali Pearson leads the Normal West girls swim team to victory over Bloomington

NORMAL — Now that the no-fans-allowed era of high school girls swim meets has arrived due to the pandemic, squads like Normal West High School's have an advantage.
"I think it helps that our team is very supportive of each other," said Wildcat standout Ali Pearson, who won three events in a 90-53 home victory over Bloomington on Saturday. "There's still a lot of cheering going on so it's not that hard to get psyched up."
Besides missing fans, the meet had no relays. There was a combined 50-person limit on the pool deck and in the spectator balcony. Another safety precaution required swimmers to exit the water at the opposite end of the starting line.
"The whole aura of everything is just different," said Normal West coach Dawn Fudge, whose reigning Intercity champions won six of the nine events. "We're just trying to be positive and take one day at a time because things could change at a moment's notice. We're trying to enjoy every swim."
Pearson's enjoyable day began with a 2-minute, 2.92-second victory in the 200-yard freestyle, an event in which she placed 39th in the 2019 state meet. She was 19th in the state 100 breaststroke, an event she won Saturday in 1:10.25, well off her 2019 school record of 1:06.51.
In between, she won the 100 freestyle in a season best of 55.85.
Pearson had no complaints with her clockings.
"They were faster than I was last year at this time so I'm pretty happy with them," she said.
Fudge, who also serves as Pearson's club coach, can vouch for her star's fitness.
"She always gives it 100% in the pool," Fudge said. "She's swimming well overall. I'm excited to see what the end of the season brings."
Two-time state diving qualifier Nataya Boulware, a BHS junior, scored 235.55 points to win by more than 78. She hopes to break her 2019 school records of 256.10 for six dives and 433.00 for 11 dives.
"I knew what I did wrong in some of the dives that I can improve on, but I felt good about diving today," said Boulware, who was especially happy with her inward 1½. "I want to break 400 consistently in 11-dive meets."
BHS diving coach Bob Loy won't be surprised if Boulware breaks her six-dive record on Thursday at Champaign Centennial where she'll face the host's Hannah Hong, seventh in the 2019 state meet, and Emme Pianfetti.
"It will be fun to watch," Loy predicted. "Nataya has matured as a diver. She's really growing into the type of diver that you want."
The day's only multi-event winner besides Pearson was BHS freshman Allison Straub, who captured the 200 individual medley (2:21.38) and 100 backstroke (1:05.45).
West's other winners were returning state qualifier Chloe Nelson in the 100 butterfly (1:02.33), Claire Malinowski in the 50 free (27.03) and Erin Jenkins in the 500 free (5:40.26).
"We're happy with the way we're swimming right now," said Fudge, noting many girls lost three months of off-season training to the pandemic. "We have a different way of training right now."
Indeed, with the season set to end on Oct. 24 instead of Nov. 14 as usual, swimmers must train harder sooner. The Wildcats' sore shoulders are proof.
"The quote the other day was 'I can't get my shirt on coach,' " quipped Fudge, who hopes to have swimmers ready to peak for the season-ending sectional.
"We've got lots of depth, but we've also got 11 seniors. It's really a bummer with no relays because I really think we could pull off a couple relays."
