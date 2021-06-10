Central Catholic's Tattini remains playing in Class 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Central Catholic High School's Trey Tattini is the only Intercity player left in the Boys State Tennis Tournaments after Thursday's first day.

Tattini lost his first match in the Class 1A State before winning three times in the consolation bracket. Tattini faces Noah Williams of Springfield on Friday in a fourth-round consolation match.

Two Central Catholic doubles teams — Gavin Young-Patrick Costigan and Noah Clark-Dylan Haddox — lost two matches each and were eliminated.

Ian Turnbull of Bloomington won his opening Class 1A singles match, downing Beill Layton of Urbana, 6-1, 6-3, before losing the next two.

In the Class 2A State, Normal Community's Kerry Tilford beat John Kenney of Lincoln-Way East in three sets in a first-round match. Tilford dropped his next two matches. NCHS' Nicholas Bruha also won his first match in straight sets against Lukas Cepronas of Stevenson before losing two matches.

University High's Abhay Hiredesai lost his opening match before winning the next two in the consolation bracket before losing to be eliminated. The Pioneers' doubles team of Nihar Mothikuru and Yajath Narra went 1-2.

