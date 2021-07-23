McKenna Schaefbauer commits to play tennis at South Carolina

NORMAL — McKenna Schaefbauer of Normal, who trains at Van Der Meer Tennis Academy in Hilton Head Island, S.C., has committed to South Carolina to play her college tennis.
Schaefbauer is ranked No. 2 in Illinois and No. 31 nationally in the Class of 2022 according to TennisRecruiting.net.
As a freshman at University High School in 2018, Schaefbauer won the singles title at the Class 1A State Tournament while helping the Pioneers to a third-place finish before transferring.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today