McKenna Schaefbauer commits to play tennis at South Carolina

SCHAEFBAUER S.C.

McKenna Schaefbauer prepares for the 2018 Class 1A State Tournament while a University High School freshman. The Normal resident, who trains at Van Der Meer Tennis Academy in Hilton Head Island, S.C., has committed to play for South Carolina beginning in the fall 2022.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — McKenna Schaefbauer of Normal, who trains at Van Der Meer Tennis Academy in Hilton Head Island, S.C., has committed to South Carolina to play her college tennis.

Schaefbauer is ranked No. 2 in Illinois and No. 31 nationally in the Class of 2022 according to TennisRecruiting.net.

As a freshman at University High School in 2018, Schaefbauer won the singles title at the Class 1A State Tournament while helping the Pioneers to a third-place finish before transferring.

