Prep report 9/20/20: Normal West, Bloomington tie for girls tennis title
BLOOMINGTON — Madeline Gentry won the No. 1 singles title to help  Normal West High School tie host Bloomington for the BHS Gold Invitational tennis title Saturday.

West and BHS each had 25 points, one more than Washington. Normal Community was fourth (22) in the eight-team field.

Gentry downed Ella Marvel of Ottawa,6-2, 6-3, in the No. 1 singles final. BHS' Gabriel Runyan earned the No. 2 singles title, beating Alli Schellenberg of Washington.

NCHS had two doubles champions — Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes (No. 1) and Meg Moser and Isabelle McCormick (No. 3).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

