Watch now: Normal Community freshmen tennis players Sudhir, Mayes find quick success

NORMAL — They may be new to high school tennis, but Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes are hardly new to each other.
The Normal Community High School freshmen have been friends since kindergarten and are already sharing success in the prep ranks.
With the Pekin Class 2A Sectional starting Friday, Sudhir and Mayes are riding high after winning championships in both singles and doubles at last weekend’s Big 12 Conference Tournament.
“We knew who they were,” NCHS coach Roger Juers said. “It was no secret I had two really good players coming in.”
Sudhir and Mayes have been playing together since fifth grade.
“We already knew each other as friends. Having fun out there is what made us work harder and push each other,” said Mayes. “Our background playing other tournaments definitely helped us this season.”
Sudhir is 13-0 at No. 1 singles for the Iron. Mayes is 14-1 overall and 12-0 at No. 2 singles. As a doubles team, they have lost only once.
“I think it’s a good combination because of our styles of play,” Sudhir said. “Anna is very good at the net. I’m a bit more defensive. I feel like I cover her on the balls because she’s the more aggressive one. It’s really good.”
Sudhir said the pair’s quick success is “a bit surprising. But I think we kind of expected it at the same time.”
Juers praised Sudhir’s consistency.
“She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. You’ve got to beat here,” said Juers. “She has a very good backhand. That’s probably her best shot even though her forehand is still very good.”
Juers agrees that Mayes is more of an attacking sort.
“She hits a flatter ball. She’s more willing to come to the net and try to finish,” the NCHS coach said. “She’s looking to end the point a little quicker. They have contrasting styles, and they complement each other very well.”
With no State Tournament this season because of pandemic travel restrictions, Juers is having Sudhir and Mayes play singles in sectional competition with the goal of enhancing the team’s chances of winning.
“We can double their points,” said Juers. “If there is state, you don’t care about winning sectional.”
Mayes said the pair want to be prepared for next season when travel restrictions are lifted and competition with other players throughout the state opens up.
“Hopefully we can keep developing our game throughout the winter and offseason and get ready for next high school season,” she said. “So next year when we get to play people outside of our COVID district, we’ll definitely be more challenged even more than we were this year.”
Another key Iron player this season, according to Juers, has been junior Isabelle McCormick, who is 13-3 in singles overall and 11-1 in the No. 6 slot.
“Isabelle is by far the best athlete on the team. She’s a defensive specialist in volleyball,” said Juers. “We call her the libero of the tennis court. She defends like crazy, get a lot of balls back and is super coachable. You tell her to do something, and she does it."
Normal West also will be in action at the Pekin Sectional.
In Class 1A, Central Catholic, Bloomington, University High and Cornerstone Christian are part of the Central Catholic Sectional.
Singles will begin at Bloomington's McGraw Park on Friday with doubles play at NCHS. All Saturday matches are scheduled for McGraw Park.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
