Watch now: Normal Community freshmen tennis players Sudhir, Mayes find quick success

Sudhir said the pair’s quick success is “a bit surprising. But I think we kind of expected it at the same time.”

Juers praised Sudhir’s consistency.

“She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. You’ve got to beat here,” said Juers. “She has a very good backhand. That’s probably her best shot even though her forehand is still very good.”

Juers agrees that Mayes is more of an attacking sort.

“She hits a flatter ball. She’s more willing to come to the net and try to finish,” the NCHS coach said. “She’s looking to end the point a little quicker. They have contrasting styles, and they complement each other very well.”

With no State Tournament this season because of pandemic travel restrictions, Juers is having Sudhir and Mayes play singles in sectional competition with the goal of enhancing the team’s chances of winning.

“We can double their points,” said Juers. “If there is state, you don’t care about winning sectional.”

Mayes said the pair want to be prepared for next season when travel restrictions are lifted and competition with other players throughout the state opens up.