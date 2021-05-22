Watch now: Normal Community ties for second in Big 12 Boys Tennis Tournament

NORMAL — A year from now, Normal Community High School's boys tennis team will have plenty of Big 12 Conference Tournament experience. That wasn't the case this year.

All but one of the Ironmen who participated Friday and Saturday in the Big 12 tourney were taking their first swings in the event. So when NCHS tied for second behind Champaign Centennial, Ironmen head coach Ryan Juers wasn't surprised his team didn't get a fourth straight title.

"It was an uphill battle," he said. "I thought we had a shot at winning with (Champaign) Central being pretty good, too, maybe the points would get split up and that it would get pretty close. We had a shot earlier in the day."

Centennial finished with 86 points, while NCHS and Champaign Central scored 79. Normal West tied for sixth (44) and Bloomington was eighth (38) in the nine-team field.

NCHS sophomore Nick Bruha won the No. 5 singles crown Saturday and also teamed with sophomore Kerry Tilford to capture the No. 3 doubles title Friday.