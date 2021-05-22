Watch now: Normal Community ties for second in Big 12 Boys Tennis Tournament

NORMAL — A year from now, Normal Community High School's boys tennis team will have plenty of Big 12 Conference Tournament experience. That wasn't the case this year.
All but one of the Ironmen who participated Friday and Saturday in the Big 12 tourney were taking their first swings in the event. So when NCHS tied for second behind Champaign Centennial, Ironmen head coach Ryan Juers wasn't surprised his team didn't get a fourth straight title.
"It was an uphill battle," he said. "I thought we had a shot at winning with (Champaign) Central being pretty good, too, maybe the points would get split up and that it would get pretty close. We had a shot earlier in the day."
Centennial finished with 86 points, while NCHS and Champaign Central scored 79. Normal West tied for sixth (44) and Bloomington was eighth (38) in the nine-team field.
NCHS sophomore Nick Bruha won the No. 5 singles crown Saturday and also teamed with sophomore Kerry Tilford to capture the No. 3 doubles title Friday.
Tilford was second in No. 3 singles, losing in a third-set tiebreaker in the championship match. Also taking second for NCHS was senior Yash Pandey at No. 6 singles.
Juniors Ryan Broach and Reed Stoewer placed second at No. 1 doubles. Broach placed fourth in No. 1 singles with Stoewer third at No. 2. Junior Ian Liss also was third at No. 4.
"I'm looking at my team and the only guy returning with varsity experience is Ryan. I'm thinking basically they're all freshmen. If you look at it that way, it's pretty good," said Juers.
"Ryan's only varsity match in his freshman year was at conference when he stepped in for his brother (James). He was our No. 7. He never got any real varsity time all year until the end," said Juers. "None of them have ever faced it, the pressure of (conference). Considering that, I'm very happy."
