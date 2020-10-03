Watch now: West's Gentry, Runyan sisters from BHS win No. 1 tennis titles in Purple-Gold Invitational

"They keep me on my toes. It's really nice to have young players coming up who will push me," said Gentry. "They cause me to get better and we all cause each other to get better. It's a good environment between me, Anna and Kruthi. We're all just getting better together."

Gentry is looking forward to next weekend's Big 12 Conference Tournament at BHS and NCHS where the Wildcats are the defending champions. Doubles will be played Friday with singles next Saturday.

The Runyans played doubles together in dual matches this season, but this was their first tournament. While no decision has been made yet whether they will play doubles or go in singles for the Class 1A Central Catholic Sectional in two weeks, they liked the result Saturday.

"We do a good job listening to each other's advice and not getting mad if one of us misses or something like that," said Mariel, a sophomore. "We're sisters, but when we play doubles we don't argue. We work pretty well together."

That was put to the test after seeming to have a straight-set victory locked up before going to the third set.