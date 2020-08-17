Watch now: Younger players looking to push veterans on Bloomington-Normal girls tennis scene

"She's got an aggressive game, which I like," said West coach Steve Wulfers. "She competes in the full game and is not laying back and just hitting the ball. I think in the long run it's better for players to be aggressive. If you're so conservative and try to wear the other person all the time it kind of wears you out, too, in the long run."

Gentry and the Wildcats could see plenty of Unit 5 rival NCHS, along with the other Intercity teams, because of travel restrictions.

NCHS coach Roger Juers is confident Sudhir and Mayes will be immediate difference makers.

"They have tons of experience coming in. They play a lot of high-level tournaments," said Juers. "They're kind of showing the way and trying to get us back to where we need to be. We've lost a lot of players the last couple years. I still feel we're in a rebuilding phase, but they're kind of the start."

Juers said Sudhir and Mayes bring athleticism and knowledge to the court.

"Kruthi is very consistent. She has one of the best two-handed backhands you'll ever see and is a very good server," he said. "Anna hits a little flatter ball. She attacks more and likes to get to the net. She has very good volleys and a pretty good serve. As far as freshmen, they're way ahead of the game."