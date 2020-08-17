Watch now: Younger players looking to push veterans on Bloomington-Normal girls tennis scene

Normal West High School junior Madeline Gentry doesn't have to be told about the good crop of freshmen and sophomore girls tennis players around Bloomington-Normal.
Gentry, a two-time Class 2A State Tournament qualifier and last year's Big 12 Conference No. 1 singles and doubles champion, knows first-hand about the younger talent.
Two-time state qualifier Madeline Gentry (red shorts) and her Normal West teammates work on their serves during Monday morning practice pic.twitter.com/irtTs7PWXC— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 17, 2020
"There's a couple good freshmen at (Normal) Community that I've always played with and worked out with," said Gentry of Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes. "They're a couple of my good friends, so it's going to be nice to play them.
"We have a couple good freshmen coming in and there's a couple players from last year who have raised their level, so we're looking pretty good."
West won its first Big 12 title a year ago and returns three players from that squad.
University High has four players back from last year's team which placed fourth in the Class 1A State Tournament in seniors Amaya Fernandes and Maggie Kraft, and juniors Brooke Martin and Krithi Kandury.
Central Catholic junior Maggie Ames also advanced to last year's Class 1A State Tournament in doubles.
While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed players from competing in sanctioned tournaments for a couple months, the top players were able to play some events during July before the start of high school practice last week.
"It was really weird at first," said Gentry when things shut down in mid-March. "For a while I was just doing one-on-one practices with a coach or another person."
Because schools can only play teams in their COVID region as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, unless it's a conference competition, schools have been forced to cancel some weekend tournaments.
While there will be more dual matches and less tournaments, the players aren't complaining.
"It's nice to be together with the team," said Gentry. "I'm just thankful we get to have a season, in general."
Gentry competed at Class 2A State in singles as a freshman and last year in doubles with Emily Kettering, who graduated. Her goal this season is to be an All-Stater, although the status of the state tournaments remains in doubt.
"She's got an aggressive game, which I like," said West coach Steve Wulfers. "She competes in the full game and is not laying back and just hitting the ball. I think in the long run it's better for players to be aggressive. If you're so conservative and try to wear the other person all the time it kind of wears you out, too, in the long run."
Gentry and the Wildcats could see plenty of Unit 5 rival NCHS, along with the other Intercity teams, because of travel restrictions.
NCHS coach Roger Juers is confident Sudhir and Mayes will be immediate difference makers.
"They have tons of experience coming in. They play a lot of high-level tournaments," said Juers. "They're kind of showing the way and trying to get us back to where we need to be. We've lost a lot of players the last couple years. I still feel we're in a rebuilding phase, but they're kind of the start."
Juers said Sudhir and Mayes bring athleticism and knowledge to the court.
"Kruthi is very consistent. She has one of the best two-handed backhands you'll ever see and is a very good server," he said. "Anna hits a little flatter ball. She attacks more and likes to get to the net. She has very good volleys and a pretty good serve. As far as freshmen, they're way ahead of the game."
Bloomington has a 1-2 younger punch who happen to be sisters in sophomore Mariel Runyan, the Class 1A sectional singles champion, and freshman Gabby Runyan. Their grandfather, Chip, will be a BHS assistant coach.
"Mariel is a well-rounded player. She has been playing since she was a kid. I have great expectations for her and Gabby as well," said BHS first-year coach Kari McGhee. "Gabby can be more aggressive with her shots. It will be fun watching her develop as a player as well."
Fernandes brings plenty of experience to U High as a three-year state tourney veteran. She teamed with Abby Totten, who is playing at Cedarville (Ohio) University, to finish third in doubles at last year's Class 1A State Tournament.
"Her focus had always been singles and last year she played with Abby," said first-year U High head coach Joe Totten, who is Abby's father. "She had a lot to learn about doubles. We went through a lot of information and different things and in the offseason she honed some of those skills. I look for her to be better in doubles."
Joe Totten has also been impressed with the improvement of Martin, who has played doubles at state the last two years with Kraft.
"Brooke put a lot of work in the off-season," said Totten. "Both her and Amaya worked out in the off-season on their fitness. I see a noticeable difference in Brooke in the work she put in physically. She's stronger, faster and lighter and seems in better condition overall. Amaya always put in work there and she's gotten steadily stronger."
A couple Intercity teams have added a few volleyball players to their rosters. Volleyball was pushed back to a spring season because of the pandemic. Most rosters are between 16 and 23 players.
Central Catholic had slightly fewer participants this year, down to 12. Even though they have eight returners, the Saints also possess young talent.
"We have some good freshmen who are definitely going to be challengers," said Saints coach Hannah Meece.
Like the other coaches, Meece has found her team more than willing to adhere to new rules that call for wearing a mask when not on the court and not sharing water bottles. That's in addition to daily temperature checks and asking if they have any COVID symptoms.
"I would say there's been no real complaints," said Meece. "They understand why we're doing all that and if we don't do that the season might get canceled. They want to make sure they do whatever they can to make sure the season keeps going."
