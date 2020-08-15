Bloomington's Marcus Czapar and Sienna Metz win in AAU National Pole Vault Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Bloomington's Marcus Czapar and Sienna Metz notched age-group victories in the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational at the Flying Dragons Field Event Center on Saturday.

Czapar won the age-14 boys title with a clearance of 8 feet, 3 inches. Metz won the age-13 girls crown at 7-3.

In the boys age 14-16 division, Bloomington's Malakai Schaad made 13-3 for third followed by Bloomington's Isaac Whitaker and Ian Whitaker in fourth (12-9) and fifth (12-3), respectively. Jack Mann of Austin, Texas won at 15-3.

For girls age 15-16, Bloomington's Riley Rosentreter finished fourth (8-9) while Aly Jo Warren of Alexandria, Louisiana won (12-6).

Other winners were Paw Paw's Reagan Gibson for age 14 girls (9-0) and Caelan Harland of Excello, Missouri for age 13 boys (11-9).

The meet continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with the age 17-18 boys and girls divisions. Among 19 girls, the top seeds are Rachel Maciejeski of Tomball, Texas (13-6) and Windsor Roberts of Downs (13-5¾). The top seeds among 13 boys are Andrew Saloga of Sugar Grove (16-6) and Tri-Valley graduate Ryan Steiner of Bloomington (15-0).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.