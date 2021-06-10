Central's Becker, Tri-Valley's Roberts claim titles in Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Meet

CHARLESTON — Central Catholic High School's Megan Becker and Windsor Roberts of Tri-Valley were victorious Thursday in the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet at O'Brien Field.

Becker, a junior, edged Atleigh Hamilton of St. Joseph-Ogden by seven hundredths of a second to win the 400-meter dash in 57.93 seconds. Becker also earned a medal with a ninth-place finish in the 100 (12.71) and took 10th in the 200 (26.45).

Roberts won her third state title in the pole vault, tying a girls record. The senior cleared 12 feet, 3 inches. Tri-Valley's Natalie Johnson placed fourth (11-3).

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Tri-Valley finished tied for 10th with 20 points, while Central Catholic tied for 13th with 19 points. Belleville Althoff was the team champion with 50 points, edging Winnebago by a point.

Central Catholic's Ella Larson took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-1. The Saints finished eighth in the 3,200 relay (10:33.81) with Nora Brady, Kaylie Eckhoff, Isabella Evans and Anna Zletic.

Roberts also helped Tri-Valley take seventh in the 400 relay (51.71), passing the baton with Taylor Jones, Laney Nelson and Kaelyn Thoele. The Vikings were ninth in the 800 relay (1:50.53) with Jones, Johnson, Maddie Harris and Windsor.

Cassidy Clark of Mount Pulaski was fourth in the discus (123-9). El Paso-Gridley's Tristyn Grube placed eighth in the long jump (17-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.