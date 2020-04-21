Clinton state champion Payne Turney's heart 'just absolutely hurts' for others who will miss their chance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON — Payne Turney knows what it feels like to cross the finish line first at the state track meet.

While disappointed she won't be able to experience that euphoria again, the Clinton High School senior was hurting Tuesday more for those who won't get that chance. The Illinois High School Association announced earlier in the day spring sport state tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"I feel I'm extremely lucky to have the junior season I did," said the 2019 Class 2A state 800-meter champion. "My heart just absolutely hurts for the seniors who were hoping this would be their time and their season. But it is what is. I'm feeling blessed for what I had."

Turney, who has signed with Purdue, said she was pretty sure the IHSA was going to make the announcement it did on Tuesday.

"It really seemed the way they were going to go even though they were trying as much as they could," she said.

The IHSA did leave open the possibility of having competitions later in the spring or even summer should things improve.