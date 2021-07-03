 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT

NCHS' Ali Ince captures Brooks PR 800 title, breaks own state record

Ali Ince starts race

Normal Community's Ali Ince (left) charges off the starting line Saturday in Charleston.

 Dan Chamness photo
{{featured_button_text}}

Normal Community High School rising sophomore Ali Ince captured the girls 800-meter run in a record for an Illinois prep Friday at the Brooks PR Invitational at Seattle.

Ince was clocked in 2 minutes, 3.98 seconds, bettering her own Illinois record of 2:04.1. She led from start to finish in an elite field of the nation's best runners, with Wiley Addison of Huntington North, Ind., finishing second (2:04.40) and Johnson Allison of Mount Gilead, Ohio, taking third (2:05.20).

Baseball All-Staters

Four players from the Pantagraph area were named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Third baseman Karson Bonaparte of University High was selected to the Class 2A squad while Bloomington shortstop Liam McGill was picked to the Class 3A team.

LeRoy pitcher Logan Petersen and Mount Pulaski pitcher/centerfielder Drew Martin were chosen to the Class 1A squad.

Ali Ince, 2021

Ince
