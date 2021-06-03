Normal West boys roll to championship at Big 12 Conference track meet

CHAMPAIGN — The Normal West High School boys track team won four individual events and three of four relays on its way to the championship Wednesday at the Big 12 Conference Meet.

The Wildcats scored 154 points to easily outdistance Champaign Centennial in second with 72. Peoria Notre Dame took third at 67, Normal Community was fourth at 65 and Bloomington fifth with 57.

West's Charlie Nolan won the 200-meter dash in 22.47 seconds, Taylor Harrison was first in the 3,200 in 10:32.21, Leslie Fisher took the triple jump with a performance of 13.91 meters and Jonovan Findley topped the high jump field with an effort of 1.96.

The Wildcats crossed first in the 400, 800 and 3,200 relays.

Other area winners were NCHS' Alex Sohn in the discus (46.61) and Bloomington's Liam McGill in the pole vault (4.57).

Finishing second were BHS' Brandon Charleston (100), Dayton Oblinger-Hammond (800) and Tyler Peterson (pole vault); NCHS' Evan Lowder (200), Jack Freymann (400), Chris Taylor (high jump) and Jaylen Walker (triple jump); and West's Davonte Crawford (110 and 300 hurdles) and Jamari Myer (long jump).

