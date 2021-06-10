Normal West claims Class 3A Boys Sectional Track and Field title by a point

BLOOMINGTON — Normal West High School used three individual victories and two relays wins to edge Edwardsville for the Class 3A Bloomington Boys Track and Field Sectional title Thursday at Fred Carlton Field.

The Wildcats scored 94 points while Edwardsville had 93. Normal Community was fourth (46) and Bloomington fifth (44).

West's Leslie Fisher soared 47 feet, 6½ inches to win the triple jump, while teammate Jamari Myer went 22-5¼ to take the long jump. The Wildcats' Jonovan Findley cleared 6-4¾ to beat West's Charlie Nolan, who also went 6-4¾, to capture the high jump.

The Wildcats' 400 relay of Findley, Davonte Crawford, Myer and Nolan sped to victory in 42.45 seconds. Findley, Myer, Elijah Pittman-Phillips and Nolan passed the baton in 1:30.24 to earn the 800 relay crown.

West had several other qualifiers for next Saturday's Class 3A State Meet in Charleston. Other second-place finishes for the Wildcats were Nolan in the 200 (22.42); Crawford in the 300 hurdles (39.92); and Fisher in the long jump (21-2).

NCHS' Alex Sohn won the shot put (56-11¾) and was second in the discus (153-3).

Liam McGill of Bloomington was the winner in the pole vault (16-6¾) with NCHS' Charlie Cruse second (14-9½). BHS' Jack Weltha also was second in the shot (50-0½).

