Olympia boys take third place in Illini Prairie Conference track meet

BLOOMINGTON — Charlie Kistner won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to lead the Olympia High School boys track team to third place in the Illini Prairie Conference Meet on Tuesday at Central Catholic.

Monticello was the team champion with 150½ points. St. Joseph-Ogden was second (107) and Olympia third (88½). Pontiac (86) was fourth, Prairie Central (37) seventh and Central Catholic (24) ninth.

Kistner clocked 4:31.1 in the 1,600 and 10:23.95 in the 3,200. Olympia’s Owen Dare was first in the 800 in 2:02.01, and the Spartans’ 3,200 relay team of Chase Mayberry, Carter Phillips, Anthony Ragland and Dare beat the field in 8:34.0.

The other area winner was Prairie Central’s Dylan Bazzell, who cleared 6 feet in the high jump.

